Third and final 'abnormal load' to pass through Ipswich

The first load carried a transformer and was taken to Eye Airfield on 22 October

A final "abnormal load" destined for a new power station will pass through Ipswich's streets on Sunday.

The transformer is the smallest of three loads that have squeezed their way along roads to Eye.

The load will leave Ipswich Docks at 05:30 GMT, moving slowly through the town until it reaches Hill View Business Park in Claydon.

Suffolk Police will then review the second half of its journey, continuing to Eye Airfield "if safe to do so".

Suffolk Highways has been monitoring roads to make sure there is no damage from the abnormal load

The transformer will form part of the Progress Power Station.

It will travel along the same route as loads one and two, including Cliff Road, Duke Street, Fore Street, Bishops Hill, Felixstowe Road, Derby Road, Tomline Road, Foxhall Road, Grove Lane and on to St Helen's Street.

The load will then make its way through Ipswich town along St Margaret's Street, Crown Street, St Matthews Street and on to Norwich Road.

Once it has reached Old Norwich Road, Suffolk police will decide whether it can continue its journey to Eye on the same day, with a decision being based on safety and daylight hours restrictions.

A turbine, which was previously transported across two Sundays, weighed approximately 332 tonnes

According to Suffolk Highways, if it is deemed unsafe to continue, the journey will carry on the following Sunday.

The second part of the journey will see rolling road closures installed along the A14, from J53 at Whitehouse to J51 at the A140.

The A140 will be closed at the A14 interchange and A143 Scole roundabout, with a diversion along the A143 and A14 via Bury St Edmunds and vice versa.

Brockford Bridge will also be closed while a temporary bridge is installed for the abnormal load to cross.

Suffolk Highways said: "We are currently unable to advise exact timings of when the load will reach each road, however, we advise road users and businesses to follow the route and updates via the Suffolk Highways Twitter [X] account."

