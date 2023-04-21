Third ex-athlete sues NC State saying officials ignored sexual abuse by trainer

Another former N.C. State student athlete filed a federal lawsuit Friday accusing the university of not protecting students from sexual abuse from the longtime director of sports medicine, marking the third person to come forward since August.

The lawsuits contend university officials created a hostile educational environment and enabled sexual abuse by Robert M. Murphy, N.C. State’s director of sports medicine from 2012 to 2022.

The lawsuits allege that N.C. State failed to take action after a former soccer coach reported in early 2016 concerns that Murphy was grooming students for sexual contact. The third lawsuit states that that coach and two other coaches were aware of Murphy’s sexual conduct with student athletes prior to 2016, but didn’t report it as required

The three lawsuits contend that Murphy, who has never been criminally charged, used his position as a trainer to abuse injured male college athletes by watching them undress and touching and commenting on their genitals during treatments that often included sports massages in the hip and genital areas.

The News & Observer contacted N.C. State officials for comment Friday afternoon and had yet to receive a response. University spokesperson Mick Kulikowski previously wrote in an email in February related to the second lawsuit that they cannot comment on a pending litigation, but that “sexual misconduct of any kind is completely unacceptable.”

The N&O also contacted Murphy’s attorney for comment on Friday and had yet to receive a response. Through an attorney, Murphy has previously denied the allegations. The three plaintiffs are represented by Kerry Sutton.

Third accusation

The third complaint filed Friday afternoon by a plaintiff who is not named, but is identified as John Doe 2. He was an N.C. State athlete in 2020 and 2021, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiff experienced hip and groin pain, which Murphy treated twice with sports messages in 2021, the lawsuit contends. During those massages, Murphy asked the plaintiff to remove his compression shorts for massages that included Murphy touching and moving the student’s penis without asking for consent or explanation, the lawsuit states.

Story continues

After the first two experiences, the plaintiff didn’t allow Murphy to treat him, diminishing Doe’s opportunity to participate in sports at N.C. State, the lawsuit contends.

The alleged abuse caused anxiety and negatively impacted Doe’s personal and professional relationships, as well as his mental health and his ability to trust others, the lawsuit states.

First accusation

Former N.C. State soccer player Benjamin Locke was the first to file a federal complaint in August 2022 against N.C. State, Murphy and other school officials.

Locke estimates that Murphy touched his genitals between 75 to 100 times from August 2015 to May 2017 during treatments for injuries that should have been referred to a doctor, according to the lawsuit.

A 2022 campus Title IX investigation concluded that Murphy violated the university’s then-sexual harassment and discrimination policy while treating Locke, according to documents provided to The N&O.

The university closed that investigation after Murphy left his job due to an “involuntary separation” last year.

A second former student filed a lawsuit in February under the name John Doe. That student alleged Murphy abused him twice under the guise of treating hip pain in 2016.

Virginia Bridges covers criminal justice in the Triangle and across North Carolina for The News & Observer. Her work is produced with financial support from the nonprofit The Just Trust. The N&O maintains full editorial control of its journalism.