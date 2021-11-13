Third draft of Cop26 text published after negotiations overrun

Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

The text of what the UK hosts said should be the final draft of the outcome of the Cop26 climate summit was released in Glasgow on Saturday morning.

Delegates will pore over the decision until 11am, when they will be asked for their reactions in a “stocktake”, after which the presidency will seek to move quickly to a final session at which the decisions can be adopted.

The final stages of the process will last at least until Saturday afternoon.

The mood of the talks has been generally characterised as constructive, though some nations have sought to water down agreements on seeking to phase out fossil fuels and limit global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. Developing countries also want further assurances on climate finance, needed to help them cope with the impacts of extreme weather.

The cover decision is the key outcome of the talks, outlining how countries will seek to fulfil the aims of the 2015 Paris climate agreement and limit greenhouse gas emissions. It was one of a raft of documents released on related issues such as adaptation to the impacts of climate breakdown, finance and some of the technical aspects of the Paris agreement, such as carbon trading.

Current national plans – known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs) – would lead to 2.4C of heating, according to an analysis this week by Climate Action Tracker.

Countries are expected to return with better pledges in 2025, under the Paris agreement, but many are now demanding the deadline should be brought forward. This is seen as the most closely fought area of disagreement as the UK hosts struggle to broker a deal.

Since the Paris agreement was signed, binding countries to limit temperature rises “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels while “pursuing efforts” to a 1.5C limit, new science has shown that breaching the 1.5C threshold would lead to disastrous impacts, some irreversible, including the inundation of many low-lying areas. Heating has now reached 1.1C, and extreme weather is already taking hold around the world.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said emissions must be cut by 45% by 2030 compared with 2030 levels to stay within 1.5C.