Third Cobra meeting called in space of four days over Afghanistan crisis

Boris Johnson will chair a third Cobra meeting over the worsening situation in Afghanistan as No 10 pledged to continue to evacuate people from the country for as long as it is safe to do so.

The Prime Minister will hold a third Cobra meeting in four days on Monday afternoon as a desperate struggle to get UK nationals and local allies out of the country continues.

His official spokesman said the UK will continue the evacuation effort for “as long as we are able to do so and as long as it is safe to do so”.

But Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who served in the Scots Guards, appeared to choke up as he spoke of his regret that “some people won’t get back”.

Speaking on LBC, Mr Wallace said: “It’s a really deep part of regret for me… look, some people won’t get back. Some people won’t get back and we will have to do our best in third countries to process those people.”

Asked why he felt the situation “so personally”, Mr Wallace replied: “Because I’m a soldier… because it’s sad and the West has done what it’s done, we have to do our very best to get people out and stand by our obligations and 20 years of sacrifice is what it is.”

British troops are racing against the clock to get people out of Afghanistan following the dramatic fall of the Western-backed government amid a rapid advance across the country by the Taliban.