Third capital murder suspect arrested in shooting death of Forest Hill man, police say

A third suspect has been arrested in the death of a man who was robbed and shot in his Forest Hill home in early August, according to jail records.

Darieon Williams, 19, of Fort Worth, was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of robbery and capital murder by terroristic threat, according to Tarrant County jail records. His bond has been set at $150,000.

The Forest Hill Police Department said Williams is the last of the three suspects involved in the killing of 45-year-old Corey Wallace Sr.

Labertrand Bell and Artis Womack, both 18, were the other two suspects involved in the fatal shooting, according to police, and were previously arrested.

Dedrick Evans, Wallace’s grandson, told the Star-Telegram that his grandfather was hosting a gambling game night at his home in the 3100 block of Old Hickory Trail on Aug. 7 and the three suspects arrived. Wallace had met Bell and Womack before, but did not personally know the third suspect, Williams, according to the family.

Evans’ cousin, who was at the home when Wallace was killed, said one of the suspects was the first to pull out a gun, pointing it at the cousin.

The family said that Wallace was armed and also pulled his gun out to defend the cousin, but was fired at by two suspects and was shot in the back by Bell.

Bell was arrested on Aug. 13 on suspicion of capital murder of multiple people, including the Aug. 7 Forest Hill homicide and a shooting that killed two 19-year-old men on July 19 at a home in Fort Worth, according to court records. He’s in the Tarrant County Jail with bond set at $1 million.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit in the Fort Worth murder case, Forest Hill police informed Fort Worth detectives that Bell was a suspected shooter in the Forest Hill homicide.

Womack was arrested by the Forest Hill Police Department and was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of capital murder by terroristic threat on the same day Bell was arrested, according to court records. His bond was set at $500,000.