Third Bench Makes The FDMC 300 List

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:NECA), name to be changed to "Third Bench", an industry leader in Kitchen & Bathroom cabinetry and countertops.

We are proud to announce that Third Bench has been recognized on the Woodworking Network's Furniture, Displays, Millwork & Cabinets "FDMC" list of North America's 300 largest woodworking manufacturers, which represents a $62.4 billion industry. With over $24M in revenues in 2021, Third Bench has grown over the past several years to become one of the largest suppliers of residential and commercial cabinetry in North America.

CEO David Fair states, "We have grown significantly over the past two years, both organically and through acquisitions. Given our historical growth rate and trajectory, our goal is to be in the top 100 within the next 18 to 24 months." David Fair goes on to say, "We are experiencing a historically high demand in the housing sector with most of the metropolitan areas that we service. We are here to provide our customers with quality cabinets and countertops at the highest level of service."

The FDMC 300 is the woodworking industry's oldest recognized ranking of the largest North American producers of furniture, cabinetry, architectural millwork, windows/doors, retail fixtures, home organization and other wood-related products. This year marks their 36th annual report.

https://www.woodworkingnetwork.com/management/fdmc-300/fdmc-300-top-firms-rise

About Third Bench Holdings, LLC

THIRD BENCH is a holding company for five subsidiary companies operating as an architectural millwork and dealers in the cabinetry, kitchen and bath areas. THIRD BENCH, through its subsidiary companies, offers products in several categories: Residential Cabinets and countertops and commercial millwork throughout the Western U.S. for customers from California to Texas. THIRD BENCH also provides installation services as a part of its vertical offering. The company provides its products and services through its architectural millwork and retail facilities, currently located in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, New Mexico and Tucson, Arizona. Third Bench employs over 160 people and had revenue in excess of $18.8 million in 2020. Third Bench is on a run rate of about $24.0 million for 2021 and is cash flow positive. These projections have been provided by management and do not include the additional acquisitions that are currently under review.

Story continues

Third Bench Holdings

175 S. Main Street #1410

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

https://thirdbench.com/

About New America Energy Corp.

New America Energy Corp. (NECA) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.

NECA Contact:

Investor Relations

info@thirdbench.com

https://twitter.com/necaholdings

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: New America Energy Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/688132/Third-Bench-Makes-The-FDMC-300-List



