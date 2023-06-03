A third arrest has been made in the Hollywood Beach shooting. Two more suspects at large

A third suspected shooter involved in the Hollywood Beach Memorial Day shooting was captured Saturday afternoon, but police are still on the hunt for two more men, officials said.

Jordan Burton is the newest suspect to be arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hollywood police detectives. He is facing one count of attempted murder in the first degree, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

“We have received several helpful tips from the public to assist us in this investigation,” Hollywood police said in a statement. “This reflects how the public stands with us, and together, we will not tolerate this type of violence in our community.”

Two 18-year-old men were arrested Monday night a few blocks away from the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk — Morgan Deslouches of Hollywood and Keshawn Paul Stewart of Dania Beach.

Arrest warrants were issued for Ariel Cardahn Paul and Lionel Jean Charles Jr., who have yet to be caught. They will face the same charges as Burton.

“This senseless act of violence has serious consequences under the law and they will have to face these charges and answer for the injuries they caused,” police said They let our community down and they need to come forward. If they do not, it is only a matter of time before they will be captured by the various agencies who are deployed to find them and arrest them.”

Police are also said that those assisting Paul and Charles in their escape can also face legal action.

As for the nine people injured in the shooting — which included four children — seven of the victims have been released from the hospital, while the other two remain hospitalized in stable condition.

“We are still thinking of those in the hospital and wishing them a speedy recovery,” police said.

Anyone with tips and information is asked to call Hollywood police at 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4567. Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or the FBI at fbi.gov/hollywoodbeachmemorialdayshooting.

Pedestrians and bicyclist move around a Hollywood Police Car as it sits parked on the 1214 block of North Broadwalk near Nick’s Bar and Grill after police responded to reports of multiple people shot during Memorial Day weekend at Hollywood, Florida, on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Tragic Memorial Day shooting

On Monday night, authorities received a 911 call detailing shots fired near Johnson Street. Hollywood Broadwalk-goers ran for cover — babies and toddlers being shielded by loved ones and carried away, web cams showed.

The nine victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood. The children’s ages range from 1 to 17 years; the adults’ ages range from 25 to 65.

Detectives believe the gunfire spawned from an altercation between two groups of people.