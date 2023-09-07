Third arrest made in Crooked House pub investigation over suspected arson

The ruins of the Crooked House pub - Getty Images Europe/Christopher Furlong

A third man has been arrested in relation to the Crooked House pub fire, police said.

The wonky 18th-century free house fell victim to a suspected arson attack on Aug 5 and was reportedly demolished without permission two days later, according to South Staffordshire council.

Campaigners are now calling for it to be rebuilt.

Staffordshire Police confirmed on Thursday that a 51-year-old man from Buckingham had been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

He has since been released on bail while the force continues its investigation.

Two men have previously been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following the fire in Himley, near Dudley, according to Staffordshire Police.

The men, aged 66 and 33, were in custody being questioned by officers on Aug 24.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with important information about this investigation and those who are continuing to engage positively with officers.

“We understand that speculation is still widespread, both locally and online. We’d like to reiterate that we are working hard to get through an extensive list of enquiries at this time.”

Protecting the pub

It comes as a “security guard” for the Crooked House pub has been camping outside the site for around two weeks to protect its bricks and rubble.

Rob Brown, 57, said that he has taken up temporary residence at the pub to stop “any actions” that might hinder its rebuild.

He has been using his campervan to vet approaching vehicles at the gate and said local people have kept him fed and watered.

Mr Brown has also claimed that he has successfully used his van to block cranes and dumper trucks entering the site.