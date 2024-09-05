Third annual Folds of Honor Collegiate loaded with top teams to kick off college season

American Dunes Golf Club in Michigan will raise funds for Folds of Honor. (Photo courtesy of Folds of Honor)

The Folds of Honor Collegiate has grown to become one of the top events in the country to kick off the season.

Played at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan, the Folds of Honor Collegiate has a loaded field with some of the top teams in the country, the service academies and HBCU programs.

On the men's side, the field includes No. 5 Florida State, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Illinois, the 2022 Folds of Honor Collegiate champion, No. 15 Arizona, No. 16 Alabama and No. 24 Ohio State.

For the women, No. 3 Texas highlights the field, along with No. 6 Florida State, including World No. 1 amateur Lottie Woad, No. 19 Arizona and more.

In addition, the schools represented in the 2024 Folds of Honor Collegiate have had a collective 2,646 recipients of a Folds of Honor scholarship, totaling $12,108,700 in educational impact. In just the 2023-24 academic year, 475 Folds of Honor recipients attended these schools for a combined impact of $2,260,000.

The Folds of Honor Collegiate kicks off Monday, Sept. 9.

