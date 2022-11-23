One of the thinnest laptops we’ve ever seen is on sale for $360 on Amazon — that’s $974 off

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Affordable quality laptops are hard to come by, but just a couple of days before Black Friday, Amazon has some hidden steals we've found, and this thin and lightweight SGIN laptop is one of them.

This newly released 15.6-inch laptop comes with Windows 11 preinstalled, but that's not even the best part. It was originally $1,333.99 but is now on sale for just $359.99 for a limited time!

Credit: Amazon

$359.99 $1,333.99 at Amazon

Like this insane best-selling Dell Inspiron laptop deal, this is one of the best tech deals we've seen all year. This SGIN laptop is a staggering 73% off (that's $900 off) on Amazon.

SGIN is one of the most underrated but reliable laptop brands right now, and this ultra-lightweight laptop is quickly becoming a best seller. In addition to its limited-time sale price, this computer is packed with features that shoppers can't stop raving about.

One of the standouts is its thoughtful design that looks similar to the MacBook Pro. It has a large full-size keyboard with sensitive controls — a feature that's hard to come by with most 15-inch laptops. The keyboard's complete with a full number keypad and sits right above a super large touchpad.

It's also incredibly light and slim, making it easy for traveling and commuting. In total, the laptop weighs 1.69 kilograms (just 3 pounds) and is 2 centimeters thick.

As previously mentioned, it also comes with the latest version of Windows 11 preinstalled and a powerful Intel Celeron N4020C CPU with a turbo boost frequency of up to 2.8 GHz. This makes it perfect for multitasking without slowing down the machine. Stream your favorite shows and music, write a paper and surf the internet all at once, and your laptop will show no signs of lagging.

It also has 4GB of built-in RAM and 128GB of SSD storage, which is more than enough to store tons of documents, media and more.

As far as battery life goes, this SGIN 15.6-Inch Laptop is pretty impressive. It has an advanced 38,000 MWH rechargeable battery that lasts up to eight hours on a single charge, putting it above so many others in its price range and specs category.

Amazon shoppers are extremely impressed with this sleek, thin and powerful laptop. One five-star reviewer praised its packaging and performance while pointing out a couple of key features he loves most.

"Good all round laptop," the shopper wrote. "The deal made this laptop so worth it. It runs super smoothly ... The screen is good, coloration is good. League plays flawlessly on it."

Snag the SGIN 15.6-Inch Laptop with Windows 11 while it's over $750 off on Amazon right now. This deal definitely won't last long and is sure to go fast.

If you enjoyed this story, check out Dell's popular $1,000 laptop on super sale for just $335.

More from In The Know:

These 10 Coach bags are all 70% off, plus an extra 25% off during the brand's huge fall sale — as low as $34

The 30 best Sephora Black Friday makeup, skin care and fragrance deals — starting at just $4

The 14 best early Black Friday tech sales to shop right now — up to 70% off at LG, Dyson, HP and more

This high-end Invicta men's watch is 85% off ahead of Black Friday— just $89

The post One of the thinnest laptops we’ve ever seen is on sale for $360 on Amazon — that’s over $900 off appeared first on In The Know.