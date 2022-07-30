Thinking about joining Sam's Club? Sign up today for $45 and get $45 off your first purchase

Susan Yoo-Lee and Jon Winkler
·3 min read
Sign up for a Sam's Club membership for free and start saving in bulk on pantry essentials, gas, groceries and more.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Warehouse club memberships let you save big on home essentials like paper towels, toilet paper, baby formula and groceries in bulk. Plus, buying in bulk means less trips to the market. Right now, you can sign up for a Sam’s Club membership for an annual fee of $45 and get $45 off your first in-club purchase within 60 days—that’s basically a free membership!

The warehouse club is offering new members a $45 credit to use on your first Sam's Club purchase (made within 60 days of joining) when they sign up for an annual fee of $45. A Sam's Club membership has exclusive members-only offers such as access to Sam’s Club fuel stations with discounted gas, free tire repair and, of course, toilet paper in bulk. In the midst of the nationwide baby formula shortage, joining the club can also give you members-only access to select formulas.

Meanwhile, for alleviating the pain at the gasoline pump this summer, a Sam's Club membership is a no-brainer. Most Sam’s Club fuel stations are restricted to Sam’s Club members and you must present your membership card to purchase fuel at a discounted rate. The select locations that are open to the public offer a $0.05 discount for members—so either way you'll scoop some neat savings on high-quality regular, premium and diesel fuel. Keep in mind the discount depends on your city and Sam’s Club location.

Become a Sam's Club member for discounted gas, groceries and more.
Sam's Club offers members great bulk savings on a variety of items at the warehouse club including pantry staples, prepared food, household goods, electronics, tires and prescriptions. The perks don't stop there. Members also get instant savings on already low member prices (limited-time promotions loaded on to each member's active card), free shipping on select items, free curbside pick-up and free tire repair. Yes, regardless of where you purchased your tires, as long as they meet USTMA (U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association) guidelines, they can be repaired at any Sam’s Club.

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership and get $45 off your first warehouse purchase.
One of the best Sam's Club perks alleviates any fear of buyer's remorse. If you’re not totally happy with your purchase, you can return most items for a replacement or a refund under the retailer's 100% merchandise satisfaction guarantee. (If you're a credit card points junkie, Sam's may be your best bet: Sam's Club accepts Amex, Visa, Discover and MasterCard—Costco infamously only accepts Visa.)

If you decide a Sam's Club membership isn't for you, you can cancel at any time before your yearly membership renews by contacting a member service representative via phone, through live chat online or by visiting any Member Services Desk at any club. At this price, you've literally got nothing to lose. Stock up on the deals at Sam's Club today and start saving in bulk.

Get a Sam's Club membership for $45 and get $45 off your first in-club purchase. 

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Free Sam's Club membership: Get $45 off when you join for $45

