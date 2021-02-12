Thinking about at-home hair colour? Here are the best products to get the job done
If you can’t bear to look at the greys, roots and faded colour staring back at you in your Zoom reflection, it may be time to look to the box.
While sneered at by some professional colourists, many such as the talented Josh Wood actively encourage it, and in recent years fierce competition between brands has driven the quality of at-home offerings up and up.
Much like the IRL aisle in Boots, the plethora of DIY kits available online can be a little daunting, but fear not, because we’ve selected the best of the bunch for your appraisal.
Be prepared
Before you get colouring, be sure to have all of the prep kit ready. The Boots Non Slip Sectioning Grips, £3, and the Tinting and Hair Dye Bowl Kit, £4, will ensure the best chance of achieving even coverage. Invest in a pouch of Proclere Wipeout Dye Stain Remover Wipes, £4.99, to rid of any unwanted colour transfer. And use the Revolution Colourless Pre Colour Treatment, £9.99, to remove as much existing colour as possible pre-dye job to avoid contrasting blocks of colour.
For blonde ambitions
If you’re looking for a change or to banish invading roots, try Bleach London’s Plex Bleach Kit, £11. A professional grade concoction formulated with anti-breakage protection, this kit will remove colour pigment from the hair, leaving it up to seven shades lighter. Follow with one of the brand’s accompanying toners, such as Champagne or Lavender Grey, from £8.50, to achieve the exact shade you’re looking for or match up roots with the Clairol’s Nice n Easy Root Touch Up, £5,99.
For a refresh
For a permanent colour designed to cover greys and revive lacklustre colour, try Josh Wood’s new Miracle System, £29. Book a free virtual consultation or use the online tool to choose the perfect colour, refined with either a warm, smokey or icey toner depending on taste. Follow colour with the ‘miracle’ potion accompanying the kit, clinically proven to reduce fade by 36% and leave hair up to 2.7 times stronger than pre-dye. For something less permanent, look to the L'Oreal Paris Semi-Permanent Casting Creme Gloss range, £7, formulated with nourishing goji oil and coconut extract.
Man oh man
Men with short hair should look to Rusty’s Premium Mess-Free Home Hair Colour System, £9. Favoured by barbers, this ammonia-free 15-minute formula is applied through a comb style nozzle for simple, mess free application. Choose a shade slightly lighter than desired for a natural look. To tackle greys on the face try the Just For Men Moustache and Beard Gel, £7.39, also designed for application though the handy brush provided.
For a bit of fun
Fed up of conventional colour? Jazz up lengths with one of the 41 shades of Renbow Crazy Colour Semi-Permanent Hair Dye, £5.50, a conditioning treatment designed to last up to 12 washes. For even less permanent colour, the Wella Colour Fresh Mask, £15.70, comes highly recommended by celebrity colourist Zoe Irwin, works in 10 minutes and will last several washes.