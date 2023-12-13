Thinking of getting a septum piercing? We've answered all your burning FAQs

Instagram @somaticbodypiercing, Getty Images, Instagram @blue_elephant_studio

Hankering after a new piercing to add to your collection? We know the feeling. And we're blaming Florence Pugh for our latest craving: a septum piercing. Whether you've run out of room for more ear piercings or simply like the trending style, we've got you covered with *everything* you need to know ahead of booking your appointment.

Piercings can be a bit nerve-wracking for some people, but septum piercings have actually been around for thousands of years. Historically, they have been symbols of a rite of passage in various global communities indicating the mark of a warrior or to signal one’s marital status.

While the '70s saw the piercing labelled as 'alternative' and reserved for punks, nowadays it has been popularised in more mainstream culture – thanks in part to a slew of celebs who've been seen sporting septum rings lately. Yep, it's not just Flo who loves the look. Other celebrities with septum piercings include Rihanna, Zoe Kravitz, FKA Twigs, Willow Smith and Bella Thorne.

So, let’s get down to it. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about septum piercings...



What is a septum piercing?

Well, quite literally a nose piercing in your septum – AKA the thin piece of cartilage and flesh that separates your two nostrils. If you pinch that area you’ll feel the hard cartilage, but it's actually the softer, fleshy bit underneath that will get pierced.

As for what jewellery to wear in your septum piercing, most people opt for a hoop or horseshoe as it will be clearly visible beneath your nose. You may have heard people refer to it as a "bull ring" piercing before, for this reason. There's also the option to wear a bar in your piercing instead, though this tends to be less common.



Does a septum piercing hurt?

The big question. We hate to break it to you, but yep, you’re probably gonna feel a momentary sharp pain when getting your septum pierced. Along with watery eyes and a nose-tickling sensation as though you need to sneeze.

The good news is, while you may feel some soreness after (as with most piercings), the sharp pain should be manageable and over quickly. It’s slightly different for everyone though, depending on your pain tolerance and how well you get along with needles.

Many people report a "warm" sensation in the area for a while after the piercing, similar to the feeling after a daith, rook, conch and tragus piercing.

How long do septum piercings take to heal?

Okay, you've got through the pain, so how long is this thing going to be healing for? Unfortunately, it’s not an exact science as everyone’s skin is different, but the hole should be mostly sealed up four to five months post-piercing.

*But* that doesn’t mean it’s safe to start changing the jewellery. Messing with your piercing even after this point will likely cause irritation and set you back on your healing journey as the scar tissue can take a year, or even up to two years in some cases, to be considered fully healed.

They say good things take time, and a sturdy, healthy septum piercing is no exception. This one's a long game.



How to change your septum piercing?

When your piercing *is* all healed up (read: no longer swollen, oozing, or crusty) and you do want to switch up your style, there are some simple steps you should follow. Always wash your hands and disinfect the new jewellery. Changing your piercing does count as messing with it, so it's important to take every step to stop it from irritating your nose.

Depending on the type of jewellery you're removing and inserting, you may need to remove the ball from the ring or barbell. Septum rings should just click open and closed. After gently sliding your existing jewellery out of your nose, carefully thread the new jewellery into the hole – we advise looking in a mirror here so you don't end up poking yourself – and secure by reattaching the ball or clicking into place.

How much does a septum piercing cost?

At some jewellery counters (especially luxury ones), the piercing itself might be free with you paying for the cost of your piercing jewellery. Depending on what you go for, septum rings can range from £15 up to hundreds if you look at precious metals or stones.

At a standard piercing studio, you could be looking at anywhere from £15-£40 for a septum piercing, with the cost of the jewellery on top.

How is a septum piercing done?

Chances are your first piercing was your ear lobes as a tween which was likely done with a piercing gun. For septum piercings, however, your piercer will use a sterile, single-use needle. This is for two reasons – more precision in the control of placement and for hygiene safety reasons.

Your piercer should be licensed, well-reviewed and wearing a clean new pair of gloves. They should also take the single-use needle out of a sealed, sanitary packet at your appointment.

We recommend taking some time to research piercing parlours or jewellery counters in your area before you take the plunge and check out the customer reviews, too.

What metals can I wear in a septum piercing?

Stainless steel is a safe, hypoallergenic (and affordable) option. Niobium is a moderately priced metal that’s great for sensitive skin, while titanium is a slightly pricier pick that shouldn’t irritate the area either.

If you prefer luxe precious metals like gold, make sure it’s at least 14k gold or higher quality. For piercings, you should always opt for solid gold rather than gold-plated jewellery. Gold plate can wear away and tarnish over time, leaving the core of your piercing jewellery that could contain irritating alloys exposed and in direct contact with a sensitive area of your skin.

How should I care for a septum piercing?

As with any piercing, avoid touching it – especially with unwashed hands that could introduce bacteria. Try not to bump or knock it which could be painful, and generally avoid twisting and fiddling with it.

If you’re wedded to your 12-step skincare routine, avoid spreading product near the area. All those lotions and potions can contain irritating fragrances and chemicals that your fresh piercing won’t like before it's fully healed.

How to clean your septum piercing?

Your piercer will tell you exactly what steps you should take to clean your septum piercing, but the general recommendation is to do a saline cleanse twice a day. Gently pat dry the skin with a clean towel or cloth afterwards, healing piercings don't like to be wet.



With time, a little research, some care, and a bit of patience, you’ll be well on your way to a cute new septum piercing.

Shop our fave septum jewellery:

