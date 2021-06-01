Thinking of buying a vintage camper? Keep an eye out for these red flags

Tim Viall
·4 min read
An Airstream Caravel and classic tow vehicle near Lake Tahoe

Last week’s article explored small, modern travel trailers just right for couples or small families.

Many of you into tent or trailer camping have also spotted a good share of vintage and classic travel trailers on the road and in campgrounds. Today’s article offers insights into buying and rebuilding classic trailers, particularly those dating to the early 1970s and older. I target those years due to both sleek, streamlined shapes, and, they were often built from better materials than those built in the late 1970s or 1980s.

Classic trailers are increasingly popular, vintage rallies have proliferated across the West and the U.S. and pent-up demand due to the pandemic makes them especially desirable. When purchased wisely, a vintage trailer allows the owner to enjoy them for a number of years, and, if sold years later, likely recoup the price paid, or even more.

► ICYMI: Enjoy more comfort on your next road trip with these travel trailers

Our ‘58 Scotty Junior teardrop trailer in Joshua Tree National Park.

The cool classics also make you the talk of most campgrounds, allow entry into classic trailer rallies and you bask in the glory of enjoying a recycled product! Prices for a “fixer” vintage trailer can range from $500 to $3,000 or more, depending upon work to be done. The downside can be overly-extensive rebuilding expense and a huge time investment.

As an example, eight years ago, I found what I thought was a real deal on our small ‘64 Scotty Sportsman in Southern California, at only $900. I initially thought it had water damage only in the rear and needed only a simple partial rebuild and new paint. But after discovering hidden dry rot necessitating a total rebuild, I invested about 450 hours and $5,500 into the trailer rebuild. Fortunately, I had help from two handy friends and my spouse; I would shop harder for a fully reconditioned classic if I were to do it again!

If searching for a vintage trailer, put up a daily search for “vintage trailer” on your local Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, eBay and classified newspaper pages.

Then be prepared for some serious inspection; take a friend who knows woodworking and trailers along for your look-see. Peer into all hidden corners and underneath the trailer with flashlight – you’re looking for any signs of water damage, either at base of the walls, the floor, around the interior windows and roof seams.

Classic Shasta and its equally classic tow vehicle, at CA Auto Museum

A handy rule: “whatever water damage you can find, multiply by 10”! Be forewarned; more than a few “trailer reconditioners” are good at papering/painting over structural challenges, so look diligently.

Here’s a sampling of small classics we’ve seen in recent years, offering quality, collectability and proper “coolness quotient”. Popular in the west are Aristocrat, Airstream, Boler, Little Caesar, Kenskill, Lawton, Mobile Glide, Scotty, Shasta and Starcraft trailers. They range in size from 13 to 25 feet in length and several, like Scotty and Aristocrat Lo-liners, can fit into a standard garage, negating the need to pay for storage.

A good reconditioned trailer will cost from $8,000 to over $25,000, depending upon make and model. Bought wisely and well cared for, one can recoup the investment years later, perhaps even seeing some appreciation in value.

Serro Scotty trailers

Our ‘64 Scotty Sportsman on Big Sur coast recently

Our 1958 Serro Scotty teardrop: Manufactured in 1958 and '59, this one is a very accurate reproduction/rebuild. We found it listed on eBay by a West Virginia owner who started with a Scotty axle and hubcaps, and rebuilt the balance with all new materials. We've crossed the U.S. three times and made many trips in the western states and Canada with this little trailer. It’s small size and mere 850 pounds mean we can tow it with a four-cylinder auto and achieve 28 MPG towing, making us the envy of owners or huge trailers and fifth-wheels.

Scotty Sportsman

Our 1964 Scotty Sportsman offers a lot packed into its 13 foot (including the tongue) size: dinette seating for four, small interior kitchen with two burner stove, sink, a center wardrobe closet and cozy bed for two in the rear (at only 47 inches in width, really cozy)! Made in the '60s to the '80s, Scotties maintain a national following and we have enjoyed several annual tours with the national organization.

‘57 Corvette

A ’57 Corvette, in absolutely pristine condition!

I met the owner of this lovely 1957 Corvette trailer, purchased for $600 and a two-years labor-of-love rebuild. He extended the frame, re-zinced the windows and put about $7,000 into the rebuild, including a beautiful blue and white paint job. It sold recently for over $12,000.

‘55 Little Caesar

‘55 Little Caesar, weighing just 1400 pounds. The owners from Shingle Springs noted “we paid only a few hundred dollars, invested $4000 and considerable time in the rehab, from the frame-up, but we loved the result and get lots of compliments.”

For more information: Web sites offer insights into buying or rebuilding, including Tin Can Tourists, tincantourists.com; Airstream, airstreamclassifieds.com; Serro Scotty, nationalserroscotty.org; Shasta, vintageshasta.net. Pick a classic and find an owner’s group! To purchase slightly used or vintage trailers, regularly scan Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, eBay and newspaper classified pages.

Contact Tim at tviall@msn.com. Happy travels in your world!

This article originally appeared on The Record: Classic campers: What to look out for when buying a vintage trailer

