Thinking of adding a rain garden? There’s a financial incentive for JoCo residents

Many Johnson County residents could receive up to 50% reimbursement for installing rain gardens on their property through the JOCO Cost Share Program. Rain gardens are planted in small depressions in areas that will capture storm water runoff from a slope or downspout. The gardens — which are planted with perennial, native and pollinator species — are designed to temporarily hold and soak in rain water runoff that flows from roofs, driveways, patios or lawns.

The following cities are participating in the program: De Soto, Gardner, Fairway, Lake Quivira, Leawood, Lenexa, Merriam, Mission, Mission Hills, Olathe, Overland Park, Prairie Village, Roeland Park, Shawnee, Westwood and Westwood Hills. Each city administers the funding for its reimbursement program.

To learn how to apply for the cost-share funding in a specific city, go to containtherainjoco.com/rain-gardens.html.

Day trip to Topeka offered in Merriam

The Merriam Parks and Recreation Department is offering a guided tour of the Topeka State Capital and a trip to the Mulvane Art Museum on April 28. The art museum opened in 1924 and includes works by artists from Kansas and the Midwest. Lunch, snacks and water are included. The cost is $125. For more information, go to merriam.org/Government/Departments/Parks-Rec and search 50+ programs. Scroll down to the tour.

Recycling extravaganza in Overland Park

The City of Overland Park will host a Recycling Extravaganza from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at 11401 Lamar Ave. in Overland Park. The Recycling Extravaganza allows people regardless of city residency an opportunity to recycle items other than what is typically collected at curbside.

Among the items that will be accepted: confidential documents (suggested donation of $5 per box); electronics, including computers, televisions, stereos, cables, keyboards (most items accepted free of charge, though monitors, televisions and projectors are $5 per car); mattresses and box springs ($10 per piece); and medications. Also, the event will accept many items in good condition for reuse through donations to community partners, including clothing, building materials, toys, furniture, eyeglasses, pet supplies, musical instruments, shoes, fabric and bikes.

Story continues

For more information, go to www.opkansas.org/city-services and search recycling extravaganza.

Sign up for the Tour de Shawnee

Registration is open for the Tour de Shawnee on May 7. The family ride has three route options: 5-mile, 12-mile, and 27-mile routes. Registration is $35 per person and youth ages 10 and under are free with a paid adult registration. For more information, go to www.cityofshawnee.org and search Tour de Shawnee.

Spring Parade of Homes set for the end of April

The Spring Parade of Homes returns to Johnson County April 29 through May 14. In addition to single-family homes, maintenance-provided communities will also be featured.

The event is sponsored by Mike Bryant Heating & Cooling and presented twice a year by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City. Homes will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free. Parade guides will be available beginning on April 24 at the association, 600 E 103rd St., Kansas City, as well at all parade homes. A mobile app will also be available.

For more information, go to KCParadeofHomes.com.

Zoning approved for Edgerton community space

The Edgerton City Council has approved the rezoning for a new public building in downtown on city-owned land at the corner of East Third and Nelson streets.

The 13,000-square-foot building, called the Greenspace, will include meeting rooms, basketball and pickleball courts, walking track, catering kitchen, an outdoor stage and splash pad. A groundbreaking for the new building is expected this summer.

“The Greenspace will be the first brick building in downtown that Edgerton has constructed in 125 years,” Mayor Donald Roberts said in a statement.

Johnson County Museum holds behind-the-scenes tour

The staff of the Johnson County Museum will share how and why items are collected in a behind-the-scenes tour from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 22. The museum is located at 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. The museum’s collection features more than 19,300 3D objects and more than 1 million images. The Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center holds the museum’s two-dimensional collection, including manuscripts, maps, photographs and quilts. The tour costs $11 for adults, $10 for seniors (60 years and older), and $9 for children.

Museum members receive a 20% discount. To register for the tour, call 913-831-3359 to register and claim discount, or go to jcprd.com/1836/Museum.