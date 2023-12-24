Thinking about starting a yoga practice? These are all the tools you needs for your first class

Whether you’ve taken a few classes here and there or starting from the beginning, these are must-have products to start your yoga practice. (Photo: Getty)

A new year brings opportunities for new challenges. If you're not into Crossfit or running or it's a little too cold to get out on the pickleball court, you might be thinking about getting into a yoga flow. It's great for strengthening, lengthening and getting a good stretch, but if you've never taken a class you might be wondering what you need when you show up to do your first sun salutation. You don't have to worry about that, we've got you covered — and so does Amazon. We've picked out all the most popular yoga essentials at Amazon that are backed by thousands of shoppers.

BalanceFrom BalanceFrom 1/4-Inch Yoga Mat Yoga mats come in varying degrees of thickness. If you have joint or knee pain, you'll want a thick mat and if you need stability — at a 1/4-inch thick, this one is in between and it's one of the more popular ones on Amazon. "This mat is very comfortable, thick and has plenty of room/space for stretching," wrote one of 32,000 five-star fans. "[The] material is very easy to wipe down after each use and roll back up using the straps for easy storage!" $15 at Amazon

Gaiam Essentials Gaiam Essentials Yoga Block (Set Of 2) The Gaiam Yoga Block is a must-have for any beginner yogi. Lightweight, it's made to give you support and provide stability, help you keep your balance or ensure proper alignment during whatever pose you're attempting. Its nonslip surface also keeps it stable while you do standing poses like the triangle pose if you need a little help.



"I'm a beginner and I do not intend to wildly increase my skill level," wrote one of over 22,000 rave reviewers. "I just want to learn the basics to improve my overall health, not that anyone asked :). I've only used them a few times so far and they work well. I don't know if it's normal or not but if I drag my nails along the surface it leaves a light streak mark. Nothing that affects the block itself, just something to note if you're looking to keep these looking brand spanking new." $18 at Amazon

Tumaz Tumaz Yoga Strap/Stretch Bands A yoga strap can help with all sorts of stretching, even if you're not using it in your yoga practice. While using it in a class, your yoga instructor might have you use it to ease into a pose you're not yet comfortable with or they'll teach you how to stretch different parts of your body. "I have nothing but praise for this yoga strap," shared a newbie yogi. "I am a yoga beginner and purchased this strap to help deepen my stretches and increase my flexibility. This strap is easy to use, and very sturdy. I bought the 10 ft edition (I'm quite tall) and it's more than long enough for any configuration/pose." $8 at Amazon

El Paso Designs El Paso Designs Mexican Yoga Blanket These colorful Mexican blankets are staples in yoga studios for a couple of reasons. Folded or rolled up, they're used to keep your body aligned, supported or cushioned. Loose, they're used to keep you warm at the end of class when you lie in corpse pose or savasana. No matter how you use them, they're very helpful. "I was looking for something specifically for Yoga," shared one of over 6,000 rave reviewers. "It is much softer than the studio blankets and because it's softer, I can squish it into my yoga bag easily. For practice, it's very versatile, I just fold it up for whatever support I need, I also use it as a cushion for my knees in certain poses. It's also good as just a blanket to snuggle up in." $22 at Amazon

Acteon Acteon New Microfiber Quick Dry Gym Towel If you sweat during yoga or you plan to do hot yoga, an absorbent towel might be a good item to have with you. These are bigger than hand towels and are made with absorbent microfiber that's also odor-eliminating for super sweaty days. "Phenomenally absorbent towels," shared one of over 3000 five-star fans. "I go the gym daily - lifting weights, cardio, yoga - and I sweat HEAVILY from a medication that I'm on. It's a condition known as hyperhidrosis. When I'm done at the gym my entire shirt is soaked in sweat - like it was dunked in a pool! I tried a towel out today during my workout and I was really impressed! There's no nap to the towels, but the fabric is smooth and doesn't feel as rough as a normal towel would after using it for a while. Super absorbent and they dry quickly too." $23 at Amazon

Ozaiic Yoga Socks With winter here, getting on a cold yoga mat in bare feet can be uncomfortable, but you'd probably slide around in regular socks. These socks are made specifically for this issue — they keep your feet warm and have grips on the sole to keep you from slipping while you're in warrior pose. "I absolutely love these socks!" wrote one of 31,000 five-star fans. "I am not a sock person at all. The moment I have a chance to take them off, I will. That was until I purchased these socks! This is me second order! That’s how much I love them! They are soft to the touch, the cross band is adorable and keeps the socks in place, and the slip-resistant bottoms do not have a noticeable feel on the bottom of my feet and help me stick to my mat (and not fall down my stairs)! Win, win, win! I get tons of compliments of these socks in my yoga classes and can most definitely say I will be purchasing more in the future!" $16 at Amazon

TOPYOGAS Topyogas Yoga Pants Yoga pants come in all sorts of lengths and fits. Cropped or 7/8-inch, flared or tapered, the main feature is that they're stretchy, comfortable and won't disrupt your flow. These are some of the most popular yoga pants on Amazon with more than 9,000 five-star reviews and they're available in whatever style suits you.



"These yoga pants are amazing," gushed a rave reviewer. "They stretch if you order a size too small but my size was true and fit me great. It doesn't hurt or bother my stomach like some high-waisted pants do. They are very comfortable and easy to put on and take off." $17 at Amazon

Brita Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle Anytime you exercise, it's important to stay hydrated. This popular bottle (12,000 five-star fans strong!) is from Brita which means there's a built-in filter so you'll have clean water to sip as you get into your flow. "I love this water bottle!" gushed one. "My water tastes nice and fresh, and it is keeping me from buying bottled water, which is bad for the environment and expensive. I also like that the straw at the top is rubber and I don't smack my teeth on it, and the little carry handle is nice. I've noticed myself drinking a lot more water with this. Really glad I bought it!" $13 at Amazon

