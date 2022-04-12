Thinkific Releases First-of-its-kind Online Learning Trends Report Revealing Key Trends in the Knowledge Economy from Top Creators

  • Closing the Gap analyzes 50,000+ data points, reveals survey data polling 2,000+ US adults, and shares insights from 7-figure-earning course creators.

  • Online content creation is the most popular type of business entrepreneurs aspire to launch, beating out brick and mortars, eCommerce and selling services.

  • Top course creators are 400% more likely to bring in their students from other platforms or databases (e.g. Instagram, podcasts, TikTok, email lists, etc.), and 200% more likely to study how their students engage with their content.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), the platform shaking up the knowledge economy by empowering creators to create, market and sell their online learning products, today released Closing the Gap, an online learning trends report offering a unique look at the state of the knowledge economy, its industry leaders, and what's next.

The report analyzes 50,000+ data points, unveils survey data polling 2,000+ US adults, and shares insights from 7-figure-earning course creators. It reveals the top tricks and trends that separate the top 20% of most successful course creators from the rest, and outlines how online content creation has quickly become the most sought after business strategy by emerging entrepreneurs.

"Course creators who are building hyper-successful online businesses aren't doing it by accident," said Henk Campher, Chief Marketing Officer at Thinkific. "They're taking ownership of their audiences, creating vibrant communities, bundling complementary products and monetizing their content with innovative payment models and selling tools. With the appetite for online learning continuing to grow and more entrepreneurs than ever choosing to create online content, this report gives creators the expert insights they need to build bigger and stronger businesses that have a life-changing impact on their students," said Campher.

Key report findings include:

  • Content is the dream - Online content creation takes top spot as the most popular business model entrepreneurs aspire to (51%), beating out selling products online (49%), providing services online (49%) or in-person (46%), or opening a brick and mortar store (39%).

  • Creators want control - The most successful creators don't limit themselves only to social media, instead they are 400% more likely to guide their audiences from such platforms into their courses. They're also 200% more likely to study their students' engagement. More audience control means fans become paying customers.

  • Communal learning = earning - Top creators were found to be 200% more likely to create communities, lively "town squares" where students can engage with one another and their creators.

  • Bundle up - Online learning has gone beyond offering one-off learning products. A whopping 85% of top creators sell multiple products or services, bundling packages to include memberships, private communities, ebooks, one-on-one coaching, physical products, and more.

  • Tech is the hot ticket - The software & technology field saw the highest student demand for online learning since the start of 2020, followed by health & fitness, then arts & entertainment.

Expert insight was provided by many trailblazing course creators, each of whom has experienced standout success using the techniques highlighted in the report to engage, convert and retain students. For example:

Nina Zadeh - Co-Founder, Sidewalker Daily
Latasha James - Founder, Online Business Launch Lab
Kat Norton - Founder, Miss Excel
Chef Amanda Schonberg - Founder, Baking for Business

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000 active creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "adoption rates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's plans and objectives, industry trends; growing demand for online learning, growth in our industry; addressable markets for our solutions; capturing market share; advances in and expansion of our offered platform service and the anticipated benefits of Thinkific Payments and Thinkific Communities and their features for the Company's customers. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Thinkific's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, the risk factors described in additional detail under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, all of which are available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

