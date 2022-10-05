We Think Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Xcel Brands' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2022, Xcel Brands had US$11m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$12m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had roughly 11 months of cash runway. Importantly, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that Xcel Brands will reach cashflow breakeven in around 21 months. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Xcel Brands Growing?

Xcel Brands boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 61%. That does give us pause, and we can't take much solace in the operating revenue growth of 9.4% in the same time frame. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Xcel Brands Raise More Cash Easily?

Given the trajectory of Xcel Brands' cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Xcel Brands' cash burn of US$12m is about 59% of its US$20m market capitalisation. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

Is Xcel Brands' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Xcel Brands' cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. It's clearly very positive to see that at least one analyst is forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Xcel Brands that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

