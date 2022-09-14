We Think Whispir (ASX:WSP) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Whispir (ASX:WSP) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Whispir Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Whispir last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$28m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$21m. That means it had a cash runway of around 16 months as of June 2022. Notably, analysts forecast that Whispir will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 3 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Whispir Growing?

Notably, Whispir actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 122%, signifying heavy investment in the business. But the silver lining is that operating revenue increased by 48% in that time. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Whispir Raise More Cash Easily?

While Whispir seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$98m, Whispir's AU$21m in cash burn equates to about 21% of its market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Whispir's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Whispir's revenue growth was relatively promising. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 2 warning signs for Whispir that you should be aware of before investing.

