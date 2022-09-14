We Think Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Wearable Devices Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Wearable Devices last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$1.3m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$2.1m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 7 months from December 2021. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Wearable Devices' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Wearable Devices has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$142k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 94%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Wearable Devices due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can Wearable Devices Raise More Cash Easily?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, Wearable Devices shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$32m, Wearable Devices' US$2.1m in cash burn equates to about 6.7% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Wearable Devices' Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Wearable Devices' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. On another note, Wearable Devices has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

