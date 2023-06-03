Think Turtle Conservation Initiative and the OTCC release two turtle hatchlings

Kelly Wallace, the executive director with the Think Turtle Conservation Initiative and Dr. Drew Maxwell with the Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre in Peterborough, successfully released two snapping turtle hatchlings on May 25 in some wetlands in the Bird’s Creek area. Wallace and Maxwell both comment on this turtle release.

The snapping turtle hatchlings that were released on May 25, now about eight months old, were brought from the OTCC where they were being looked after over the winter by the centre’s dedicated team of doctors and staff. Wallace found these turtle hatchlings last fall and the OTCC numbered them 22-1647 and 22-1712. Wallace says that last year was really crazy with the way the temperatures worked out when it came to turtle nests.

“We found that there were a lot of the nests with partial hatch outs, and some of the turtles were underdeveloped and we weren’t happy with the way they were, so we sent them to the turtle hospital [at OTCC],” she says.

The hatchlings were in an OTCC program called Headstarting, which gives them a better chance to grow and get strong and they’re better able to thrive and prosper in the wild when they’re released the following spring.

According to Dr. Sue Carstairs, the executive and medical director with the OTCC in the 2016 CBC documentary Fix and Release, they don’t name the injured turtles admitted to the OTCC hospital because they don’t want to develop too much of a bond with the turtles (and vice versa) as they know they ultimately need to release them back into the wild.

The OTCC’s mission is to protect and conserve Ontario’s native turtles and their habitat. They accomplish this by doing the following; operating a turtle hospital that treats, rehabilitates and releases injured turtles, performing extensive research in the field to advance conservation initiatives, and running a comprehensive education and outreach program. Led by Carstairs, the OTCC is also supported by a network of veterinarians, private clinics and other wildlife centres across Ontario, and any needed training and ongoing support to these supplementary agencies is suppled by Carstairs. They also act as first responders if people who find injured turtles are unable to get them to the OTCC. If you find an injured turtle, call the OTCC immediately at 705-741-5000 and follow their instructions. For more information, please visit www.ontarioturtle.ca.

The number of turtles admitted to the OTCC has increased from 50 to 80 turtles per year in 2009 to a record number of over 1,800 admissions in 2022. Maxwell says that in addition to those over 1,800 admissions, they also had approximately 8,000 eggs that had been laid by the turtles.

“Every year our intake numbers increase. Most of the admissions are injured turtles who have been hit by cars,” she says.

Wallace says that the nice thing is that awareness of the OTCC has increased in recent years, so the chances of injured turtles getting safely to the hospital and surviving are greater than ever.

According to the Fix and Release documentary, even dead turtles found should be reported to the OTCC and taken in to them if possible, as they may contain turtle eggs that can be harvested, incubated and hatched at the hospital.

Maxwell has been working with the OTCC for over nine years.

“I’ve helped out in numerous areas throughout the years, both paid (full time and part time) and volunteer. I’ve done field work, education outreach, turtle care, turtle taxi (injured turtle pickup and rehabilitated turtle releases) and emergency hotline. I even helped out with the making of a documentary [on the work the OTCC does]. Currently, I’m a weekly volunteer and a casual staff member,” she says.

Maxwell says they have a field site where they track Blanding’s turtles, so they keep track of them at the site.

“All other turtles are microchipped before release, and we scan all turtles when they come in to see if they have a microchip,” she says.

The OTCC’s 2023 turtle release season just started (they usually start in mid-May) and thus far, they’ve released 869 turtles. Maxwell has released 14 turtles so far this year, including the two from May 25. Over the years, however, she estimates she’s released thousands of turtles back into the wild.

The turtles she released this spring on May 25 in the wetlands in the Bird’s Creek area, numbers 22-1647 and 22-1712, were carefully placed in the wetlands’ foliage by Maxwell after she carefully waded into the water. She placed them into sheltered places where they’d be protected and would be able to further grow to maturity.

“The little one got himself dug right into the muck. The big one’s still just kind of looking around. He looks like he’ll try to dig into the muck too. Now they’re both dug into the muck, and there they go,” she says, giving Wallace and everyone present an update on how the hatchlings are finding their new home.

Wallace tells The Bancroft Times that they have this other spot that they go to to release turtles called Utopia.

“From the road, you can’t see it, but you go down and there’s the vast wetlands as far as you can see. You can walk so far because it’s so shallow. We love releasing them there because we feel it’s so safe. That’s the biggest thing, especially if Mom [the mother turtle] has gotten hit, and you don’t want to release them where they stand a chance of getting back on the road,” she says. “But because the MNDMNRF have that one-kilometre rule, you can release them in a safer place [as long as it’s in the same watershed] close by.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times