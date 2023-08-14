We Think Talisker Resources (TSE:TSK) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Talisker Resources (TSE:TSK) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Check out our latest analysis for Talisker Resources

How Long Is Talisker Resources' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2023, Talisker Resources had CA$9.7m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$2.7m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.6 years as of June 2023. Importantly, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that Talisker Resources will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Talisker Resources' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Talisker Resources isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. The good news, from a balance sheet perspective, is that it actually reduced its cash burn by 94% in the last twelve months. That might not be promising when it comes to business development, but it's good for the companies cash preservation. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Story continues

Can Talisker Resources Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Talisker Resources' rapidly reducing cash burn brings comfort, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of CA$31m, Talisker Resources' CA$2.7m in cash burn equates to about 8.9% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Talisker Resources' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Talisker Resources' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn reduction stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even its cash burn relative to its market cap was very encouraging. One real positive is that at least one analyst is forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. On another note, Talisker Resources has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course Talisker Resources may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.