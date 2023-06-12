We Think TAG Oil (CVE:TAO) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. By way of example, TAG Oil (CVE:TAO) has seen its share price rise 111% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for TAG Oil shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might TAG Oil Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at December 2022, TAG Oil had cash of CA$21m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$9.7m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.2 years from December 2022. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is TAG Oil's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

TAG Oil didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. The skyrocketing cash burn up 136% year on year certainly tests our nerves. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. TAG Oil makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can TAG Oil Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, TAG Oil shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

TAG Oil has a market capitalisation of CA$115m and burnt through CA$9.7m last year, which is 8.4% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is TAG Oil's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought TAG Oil's cash runway was relatively promising. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for TAG Oil (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

