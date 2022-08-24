We Think SPARQ (CVE:SPRQ) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for SPARQ (CVE:SPRQ) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might SPARQ Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at June 2022, SPARQ had cash of CA$7.0m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$2.7m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 2.6 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is SPARQ's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that SPARQ has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced CA$393, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. The skyrocketing cash burn up 191% year on year certainly tests our nerves. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of SPARQ due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can SPARQ Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, SPARQ shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of CA$38m, SPARQ's CA$2.7m in cash burn equates to about 7.1% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About SPARQ's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought SPARQ's cash runway was relatively promising. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for SPARQ (of which 3 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

