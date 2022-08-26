We Think Shine Justice (ASX:SHJ) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Shine Justice's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Shine Justice had AU$50.2m of debt, up from AU$47.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds AU$54.4m in cash, so it actually has AU$4.16m net cash.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Healthy Is Shine Justice's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Shine Justice had liabilities of AU$138.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of AU$196.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had AU$54.4m in cash and AU$272.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total AU$8.38m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Shine Justice has a market capitalization of AU$209.9m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Shine Justice boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

And we also note warmly that Shine Justice grew its EBIT by 16% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Shine Justice can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Shine Justice may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Shine Justice produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 52% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Shine Justice's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of AU$4.16m. And we liked the look of last year's 16% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Shine Justice's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with Shine Justice , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

