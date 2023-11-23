We Think Shareholders May Want To Consider A Review Of Sycal Ventures Berhad's (KLSE:SYCAL) CEO Compensation Package

Key Insights

Sycal Ventures Berhad (KLSE:SYCAL) has not performed well recently and CEO Yong Seow will probably need to up their game. At the upcoming AGM on 30th of November, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Yong Seow Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Sycal Ventures Berhad has a market capitalization of RM79m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as RM747k for the year to June 2023. That's a notable increase of 24% on last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at RM672.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the Malaysian Construction industry with market capitalizations below RM938m, reported a median total CEO compensation of RM655k. From this we gather that Yong Seow is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Yong Seow also holds RM6.5m worth of Sycal Ventures Berhad stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM672k RM535k 90% Other RM75k RM69k 10% Total Compensation RM747k RM604k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 86% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 14% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, Sycal Ventures Berhad more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Sycal Ventures Berhad's Growth

Sycal Ventures Berhad has reduced its earnings per share by 28% a year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 9.0% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make us overlook the disappointing change in EPS. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Sycal Ventures Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 22% over three years, many shareholders in Sycal Ventures Berhad are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. That's why we did our research, and identified 3 warning signs for Sycal Ventures Berhad (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Switching gears from Sycal Ventures Berhad, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

