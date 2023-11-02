We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Amcor plc's (NYSE:AMCR) CEO Compensation

Key Insights

Amcor will host its Annual General Meeting on 8th of November

CEO Ron Delia's total compensation includes salary of US$1.74m

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Over the past three years, Amcor's EPS grew by 13% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 11%

In the past three years, the share price of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has struggled to generate growth for its shareholders. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 8th of November could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Ron Delia Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Amcor plc has a market capitalization of US$12b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$7.3m for the year to June 2023. That's a notable decrease of 26% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.7m.

For comparison, other companies in the American Packaging industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$9.1m. So it looks like Amcor compensates Ron Delia in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Ron Delia directly owns US$16m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$1.7m US$1.7m 24% Other US$5.6m US$8.2m 76% Total Compensation US$7.3m US$9.9m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 14% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 86% of the pie. Amcor pays out 24% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Amcor plc's Growth

Amcor plc's earnings per share (EPS) grew 13% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 2.8% over the previous year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Amcor plc Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 11% over three years, some Amcor plc investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

