We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Spur Corporation Ltd's (JSE:SUR) CEO Compensation

Key Insights

Spur will host its Annual General Meeting on 1st of December

CEO Val Nichas' total compensation includes salary of R5.65m

The total compensation is 80% higher than the average for the industry

Over the past three years, Spur's EPS grew by 50% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 73%

Under the guidance of CEO Val Nichas, Spur Corporation Ltd (JSE:SUR) has performed reasonably well recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 1st of December, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Check out our latest analysis for Spur

How Does Total Compensation For Val Nichas Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Spur Corporation Ltd has a market capitalization of R2.3b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of R15m for the year to June 2023. We note that's an increase of 23% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at R5.6m.

For comparison, other companies in the South Africa Hospitality industry with market capitalizations below R3.8b, reported a median total CEO compensation of R8.2m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Spur Corporation Ltd pays Val Nichas north of the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary R5.6m R5.2m 38% Other R9.2m R6.9m 62% Total Compensation R15m R12m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 39% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 61% of the pie. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, Spur more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Story continues

Spur Corporation Ltd's Growth

Spur Corporation Ltd has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 50% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 27% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Spur Corporation Ltd Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 73%, over three years, would leave most Spur Corporation Ltd shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Spur that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Important note: Spur is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.