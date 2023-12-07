We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Seremban Engineering Berhad's (KLSE:SEB) CEO For Now

Key Insights

Seremban Engineering Berhad's Annual General Meeting to take place on 14th of December

Salary of RM289.1k is part of CEO Wai Wong's total remuneration

The total compensation is 152% higher than the average for the industry

Seremban Engineering Berhad's EPS grew by 2.8% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 5.0%

CEO Wai Wong has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Seremban Engineering Berhad (KLSE:SEB) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 14th of December. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Comparing Seremban Engineering Berhad's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Seremban Engineering Berhad has a market capitalization of RM59m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth RM422k over the year to June 2023. That's a modest increase of 7.2% on the prior year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at RM289.1k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Malaysian Machinery industry with market capitalizations under RM935m, the reported median total CEO compensation was RM167k. Hence, we can conclude that Wai Wong is remunerated higher than the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM289k RM296k 69% Other RM133k RM97k 31% Total Compensation RM422k RM394k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 81% of total compensation represents salary and 19% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Seremban Engineering Berhad allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Seremban Engineering Berhad's Growth

Over the past three years, Seremban Engineering Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 2.8% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 17%.

We think the revenue growth is good. And the improvement in EPSis modest but respectable. So while we'd stop just short of calling this a top performer, but we think it is well worth watching. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Seremban Engineering Berhad Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 5.0% over three years, Seremban Engineering Berhad has done okay by shareholders, but there's always room for improvement. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for Seremban Engineering Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

