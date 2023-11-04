We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Redrow plc's (LON:RDW) CEO For Now

Key Insights

Redrow's Annual General Meeting to take place on 10th of November

CEO Matthew Brennan-Pratt's total compensation includes salary of UK£656.0k

The overall pay is 247% above the industry average

Redrow's total shareholder return over the past three years was 34% while its EPS grew by 41% over the past three years

CEO Matthew Brennan-Pratt has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Redrow plc (LON:RDW) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 10th of November. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Redrow plc's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Redrow plc has a market capitalization of UK£1.6b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£2.1m over the year to July 2023. That's a notable increase of 30% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at UK£656k.

On comparing similar companies from the British Consumer Durables industry with market caps ranging from UK£808m to UK£2.6b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was UK£601k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Redrow plc pays Matthew Brennan-Pratt north of the industry median. What's more, Matthew Brennan-Pratt holds UK£550k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary UK£656k UK£625k 31% Other UK£1.4m UK£976k 69% Total Compensation UK£2.1m UK£1.6m 100%

On an industry level, around 41% of total compensation represents salary and 59% is other remuneration. In Redrow's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Redrow plc's Growth Numbers

Redrow plc's earnings per share (EPS) grew 41% per year over the last three years. Revenue was pretty flat on last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Redrow plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Redrow plc for providing a total return of 34% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 2 warning signs for Redrow (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

