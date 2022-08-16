Think RevOps Helps Businesses Align and Optimize Their Revenue Engine to Maximize Potential Growth

The Unique Operating Model Developed by Think RevOps Was Designed to Transform broken Go-to-Market Processes Into Repeatable, Data-Driven Journeys

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Think RevOps is pleased to announce that its innovative operating model is now helping businesses align and optimize their revenue engines in order to boost potential growth as much as possible.

Think RevOps , Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Press release picture

To learn more about Think RevOps and how it can help tech startups and other companies, please visit https://www.thinkrevops.com/ .

As a company spokesperson noted, Revenue Operations, or RevOps, is a relatively new term that describes a "system for growing and scaling" a business.

"With the impact of the pandemic and the ever-changing customer journey landscape, C-Suite, leaders and decision makers are all looking for a more savvy way to deliver results and pivot into new opportunities. Adopting RevOps should be at the top of their mind. RevOps as a framework provides businesses an integrated go-to-market approach that connects marketing, sales and customer success from a process and data perspective. This will help businesses create a more holistic customer experience," the spokesperson noted, adding that it also offers a number of innovative features including objective design, data strategy and more.

"Think RevOps has built a unique operating model that represents a mix of proprietary knowledge, expertise and delivery framework applied to the B2B Tech Customer Journey. Its aim is to transform broken internal go-to-market processes into repeatable, data-driven journeys."

Think RevOps is the Insourced team for B2B tech organizations and their Go-To-Market teams. While many business owners can benefit from Think RevOps, the spokesperson said the ideal customer is a Tech or SaaS Company which is in either a Startup or Scale-up (Series A to Series E) phase.

"Our operating model guides and helps you implement optimized best practices in your customer journey, to drive acquisition conversion and customer growth, including in scaling your business. We help create a data-driven organization, providing accessible insights at your fingertips. We do what we do best, so that you can focus on growing revenue," the spokesperson noted.

About Catherine Mandungu

Catherine Mandungu is the Founder and CEO of Think RevOps, a leader in the Revenue Operations business focusing on Tech Startups in the B2B sector. Mandungu is a pioneer of the RevOps' customer journey, helping to centralize the organization. She founded Think RevOps with years of experience in commercial operations at leading companies including Microsoft, Adobe, and Hootsuite.

About Think RevOps

Think RevOps improves the customer journey, by optimizing data and removing process friction responsible for revenue leakage. Visit their site at https://www.thinkrevops.com/ to find out how RevOps can assist with a company's growth goals.

Media Contact

Michael Hall

info@thinkrevops.com

+1 737 263 0263

SOURCE: Think RevOps





