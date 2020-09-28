We Think Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. By way of example, Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI) has seen its share price rise 475% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Predictive Discovery shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Predictive Discovery Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2020, Predictive Discovery had AU$8.6m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$4.0m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.2 years as of June 2020. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Predictive Discovery's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

While Predictive Discovery did record statutory revenue of AU$19k over the last year, it didn't have any revenue from operations. To us, that makes it a pre-revenue company, so we'll look to its cash burn trajectory as an assessment of its cash burn situation. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 157%. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Predictive Discovery due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For Predictive Discovery To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Predictive Discovery shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Predictive Discovery has a market capitalisation of AU$57m and burnt through AU$4.0m last year, which is 7.0% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Predictive Discovery's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Predictive Discovery's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Predictive Discovery (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

