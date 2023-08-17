From they think it’s all over to the barest of margins – England’s global finals

England are into the Women’s World Cup final for the first time after beating Australia in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at other English teams who have made World Cup finals in a number of different sports.

1966 World Cup final

England won the football World Cup in 1966 (Ron Bell/PA)

England produced arguably their greatest ever day in sport when they won the World Cup on home soil in 1966. Sir Geoff Hurst has gone into folklore for scoring a hat-trick in a 4-2 extra-time win over West Germany at Wembley. It remains the men’s team only visit to the biggest game in football.

2019 Cricket World Cup

“BY THE BAREST OF MARGINS!”#OnThisDay two years ago, England became world champions in the most dramatic finish at Lord’s! 🏆pic.twitter.com/S1YKnM6nE1 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 14, 2021

Eoin Morgan’s side ended a 27-year exile from the showpiece match of cricket’s 50-over format when they took on New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s. One of the great spectacles unfolded as England got their hands on the trophy for the first time by the “barest of margins” with a boundary count win after a super over, thanks largely to the heroics of Ben Stokes.

2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup

Unforgettable day – Thanks for all the kind messages but it's all about the team and what an amazing team to be a part of – WE DID IT 🥇🦁 pic.twitter.com/aaoKVDvHsk — Anya Shrubsole (@Anya_shrubsole) July 25, 2017

The men followed in their women counterparts’ footsteps from two years earlier. With popularity in the women’s game exploding, England seized their moment on home soil by beating India by nine runs in a nerve-shredding victory at the home of cricket, with Anya Shrubsole taking the decisive wicket.

2003 Rugby World Cup

England’s Jonny Wilkinson was the hero in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final (David Davies/PA)

Twelve years after losing to Australia, England were back in the Rugby World Cup final, this time Down Under and Clive Woodward’s men cemented their position as arguably the best side this country has had. England never seem to do things the easy way in a World Cup final, whatever the sport, with Jonny Wilkinson’s last-gasp drop-goal sealing glory against the hosts.

2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup

𝙊𝙣 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝘿𝙖𝙮 in 2014 the #RedRoses won the Women's World Cup – beating Canada 21-9 in Paris 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Xafgx5SUTe — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) August 17, 2022

Getting to the final of the Women’s World Cup was nothing new, but in 2014 England won it for the first time. They beat Canada 21-9 in Paris, with Emily Scarratt the hero, posting 16 points in a player of the match performance.