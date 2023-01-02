We Think Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Olema Pharmaceuticals Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Olema Pharmaceuticals last reported its balance sheet in September 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$223m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$82m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from September 2022 it had 2.7 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Olema Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Olema Pharmaceuticals isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 95%. Oftentimes, increased cash burn simply means a company is accelerating its business development, but one should always be mindful that this causes the cash runway to shrink. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Olema Pharmaceuticals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Olema Pharmaceuticals shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Olema Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$98m and burnt through US$82m last year, which is 83% of the company's market value. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

Is Olema Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Olema Pharmaceuticals' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Olema Pharmaceuticals (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

