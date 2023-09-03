We Think Nova Eye Medical (ASX:EYE) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Nova Eye Medical (ASX:EYE) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Nova Eye Medical Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2023, Nova Eye Medical had cash of AU$7.4m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$7.6m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 12 months from June 2023. Notably, one analyst forecasts that Nova Eye Medical will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 22 months. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Nova Eye Medical Growing?

We reckon the fact that Nova Eye Medical managed to shrink its cash burn by 26% over the last year is rather encouraging. On top of that, operating revenue was up 27%, making for a heartening combination We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Nova Eye Medical Raise More Cash Easily?

Nova Eye Medical seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Nova Eye Medical's cash burn of AU$7.6m is about 19% of its AU$40m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Nova Eye Medical's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Nova Eye Medical's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. One real positive is that at least one analyst is forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Nova Eye Medical that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

