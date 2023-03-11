Think you’re not the hiking type? Think again

Rocamadour - Getty

How do you get a donkey to move? You dangle a carrot. Well, humans are much the same. Many of us feel more inclined to puff up that mountain or keep going along that coastal path if there’s the promise of a little treat at the end of it. It’s just that, increasingly, the carrot has had an upgrade – think lobster, fine wine, foie gras cheesecake or beef reared on fairy dust. In some cases the carrot has become the destination in itself.

While complementing walking holidays with good food isn’t a novel concept, in the age of “the foodie”, we’re now seeing it come to the fore. Many tour operators are offering trips where the quality of eating is as important as the quality of the walking, attracting both hikers who enjoy food and food obsessives who wouldn’t usually hike.

Rather than a perfunctory picnic, you might stop for lunch at a boutique bodega. Rather than the lukewarm hotel buffet, you might dine at a manor with a Michelin star. Sometimes the whole itinerary will be infused with food, comprising walks via rippling vineyards, fruit-heavy orchards and working fishing villages, as well as special tastings or even chances to get hands-on in the kitchen.

It’s no surprise this is catching on. A World Food Travel report found that 81 per cent of travellers believe local food helps them understand the culture of their destination. Combine this exploration-via-your-palate with the slow, immersive nature of walking holidays, and you have the perfect mix.

Tom Power, founder of Pura Aventura, which specialises in trips to the Iberian peninsula, agrees. “You simply can’t separate Spain from its food,” he says. “Whether it’s cheese in the Picos de Europa, red tuna on the coast of Cadiz or the finest hams of the Aracena Hills, you have to tuck in to understand what surrounds you.”

“With excellent restaurants now appearing in more rural areas, to have the opportunity to take a trip that joins some of these venues with fresh air and glorious walks is a winning combination,” adds Wendy Carter of the Carter Company, which organises walking holidays in the UK and beyond. “We are finding a significant increase in clients who do not just want a good meal in comfortable surroundings, but who are looking for that something-special hotel and excellent food.”

Story continues

So, so long limp sandwiches! Work up a hearty appetite on one of these delicious hikes.

Classy Coast-to-Coast, England

Last year it was announced that Wainwright’s Coast to Coast walk, which crosses England from St Bees to Robin Hood’s Bay, will be made an official National Trail. Improvement work will be done, with the upgraded path due to be ready in 2025. However, you can upgrade your own walk immediately. The Carter Company offers a luxurious way to complete this 190-mile classic. As you make your way across the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors, walking 3-14 miles a day, you’ll stay at the finest digs and eat at the best tables.

Robin Hood's Bay - Getty

Trips are tailor-made, but might include a pre-trip fuel-up at recently three-Michelin-starred L’Enclume, as well as starry feeds at Askham Hall, near Ullswater, and the Black Swan at Oldstead. There might be nights spent at 19th-century Augill Castle and the Cleveland Tontine, with its 2AA Rosette restaurant. Private transfers will, if required, zip you from the trail to your five-star accommodation and back again – but not until you’ve finished a slap-up full English, of course.

L’Enclume

The Carter Company (01296 631671) has a 21-night self-guided Luxury Coast to Coast trip, including B&B accommodation and six dinners, from £8,690pp. Week-long sections available from around £3,000pp

Epicurean pilgrimage, Dordogne, France

Pilgrims have descended on the cliff-hugging Dordogne village of Rocamadour since the Middle Ages. They were drawn by the many miracles said to have occurred here, which were documented by monks in 1173. Some 850 years later, many modern-day pilgrims are drawn by the miraculous food with which the Dordogne heaves: tantalising specialities like foie gras, truffles, strawberries, ceps, creamy Rocamadour and nutty Cabécou cheese, Quercy lamb and magrets de canard. And, of course, plenty of Bergerac wines.

Racamadour - Getty

Inntravel’s self-guided easy-moderate walking break in this scenic, sacred region keeps you extremely well- fuelled. Each day you’ll amble around and about the mighty Dordogne River, passing limestone gorges, stalactite-hung caves, walnut orchards, wildflower meadows, imposing châteaux and pretty villages.

Each night you’ll tuck into the region’s finest dishes. Enjoy quality produce cooked up at a family-run hotel in Calès. Dine twice at Hotel le Pont de l’Ouysse in Lacave, which holds a Michelin star. And devour duck confit and truffle tagliatelle on the terrace of Le Belvédère, with views of Rocamadour itself.

Inntravel (01653 61700) has a seven-night self-guided Paths to Rocamadour trip, including B&B accommodation, seven dinners and three picnic lunches, excluding flights, from 1,325pp

Tasting and tramping, Spain

Ranging from Bilbao to Barcelona, Ramblers Walking Holidays’ new moderate-grade Tapas Trails trip is a great way to graze northern Spain. It visits three distinctive regions, sampling a little bit of everything along the way. First, the Basque country, where there’s time to visit the Guggenheim before roaming into the lush surrounding hills and taking a pintxos tour back in the city. Then it’s by rail to Rioja, to trace the Camino de Santiago through Logroño, to hike into the Cantabrian mountains and to learn about local wine.

Vineyard and village of Briñas - Getty

You’ll visit the enormous Vivanco wine museum, join a guided vineyard tour, tuck into a gourmet lunch of local dishes and take a tapas bar crawl, with each small plate paired with a glass of Rioja’s finest. Next, all aboard the train to Barcelona. Explore the city on foot and by mouth on a guided tapas tour. Then head up the coast to classy Sitges for beach time, town ambling, a countryside walk and cava tasting. ¡Salud!

Ramblers Walking Holidays (01707 331133) has a 10-night small-group Tapas Trails trip, including flights, half-board accommodation, three food tours and two wine tastings, from £1,880pp. Departs 24 May and 27 September 2023

Slow food on foot, Piedmont, Italy

Hedonistic Hiking, specialists in guided hiking tours with gourmet food, cooking classes and farm visits, led its first tour in 2007. “Since then, food tourism has rocketed,” says owner Jackie Parsons. But the company’s ethos hasn’t changed: “By hiking through the gastronomic landscape, and by meeting local producers, our guests get an extraordinary insight into local food traditions and learn just how much food differs from one region to another.”

White Alba truffle sliced by the waiter's hands on fontina fondue in an elegant white ceramic cup with two handles on the saucer next to two large truffles - Getty

A good place to start is Piedmont, birthplace of the Slow Food movement and renowned for its superlative wine, white truffles, alpine cheeses and chocolate. Hedonistic Hiking’s small-group trip, based at two beautiful hotels, includes hikes via alpine lakes, through time-warp hamlets and beneath snow-cloaked mountains.

It also includes a truffle hunt with a local expert and his dog, strolls (and tastings) in Barolo and Barbaresco vineyards, a hands-on workshop with a top Piemontese chef, an artisanal chocolate experience, visits to wine museums and markets, and a lot of excellent food. Cap it all with a final dinner at the Michelin-star Massimo Camia restaurant in La Morra.

Hedonistic Hiking (01858 565148) has a seven-night small-group Jewels of Piedmont trip, including accommodation and all meals and activities, excluding flights, from £2,840pp. Departs 13 October 2023

Wine and walking, Provence, France

On Foot Holidays’ jaunt to northern Provence is a walking holiday – you can expect to cover an average of nine miles a day, on well-designed routes, through a lovely, lesser-visited corner of the region. But such is the quality of the sustenance on offer, you might mistake it for a purely foodie trip.

Gastronomic highs include the Château de Mazan, one-time home of the Marquis de Sade and now a swish hotel with a top-class restaurant, where every ingredient is sourced from the local terroir. And then there’s the wine – this is Côtes du Rhone country after all. You’ll be walking in the shadow of Mont Ventoux, amid hilltop villages, striking rock formations and swathes of vines. There’s ample opportunity to sample local tipples as you go. Or head to the caveau du vin in Gigondas for a full dégustation.

Château de Mazan

The last two nights are spent in Gigondas, at Les Florets, a hotel with a wine list of over 350 bottles, including Domaine la Garrigue, made on the family vineyard.

On Foot Holidays (01722 322652) has a six-night self-guided Northern Provence trip, including B&B accommodation, four dinners and four picnics, excluding flights, from £1,110pp

Three-course trekking, Laax, Switzerland

Come summer, the peaks and valleys around Laax, in easterly Graubünden, are a wonderland for walkers. There are 155 miles of well-marked hiking trails, four cable cars, three turquoise lakes and one Swiss Grand Canyon to explore. There are also 11 alpine restaurants and two delicious Culinary Trails, which allow you to hike from course to course around the mountains.

Lake Cresta - Getty

For instance, the eight-mile Forest & Water route starts with tasty appetisers in Flims. It continues via dazzling Lake Cauma to Restaurant Conn for dishes such as cervelat (sausage), alpine cheese, pear ravioli and crispy fish. Then it passes the lookout over the Rhine gorge to reach Lake Cresta for dessert.

Book both day trails, and stay at a base like the hip Riders Hotel. Close to the lifts and only a quick bus ride to the start of the Rhine Gorge trail, it’s perfectly placed for accessing the mountains. Also, its restaurant is a rare find in this region, offering a new, entirely plant-based menu of regional, seasonal produce each week.

One-day Laax Culinary Trails (00 41 81 927 7711), available late May-October 2023, cost £39-£75pp. Riders Hotel (00 41 81 927 9700) has doubles from £232 room only

Rich river rambling, Portugal

“Post-Covid hedonism is clearly a thing for many of our customers,” says Fiona Marshall of Macs Adventure. “Sales of our In Style tours, which often include dinners in Michelin-star restaurants and visits to vineyards, are up by 52 per cent for 2023 and we have expanded and enhanced our offering to meet the increased demand.”

One such new addition is Macs’ Douro Valley In Style trip. Daily walks, which wend amid the river’s untouristy villages, hillsides, orchards and olive groves, are designed to lead to award-winning wineries. You’ll be welcomed through the cellar doors of five different vineyards.

Quinta do Bomfim Vinyard

For instance, at Quinta Bomfim you’ll taste vintage ports in the original 19th-century wine lodge. At Quinta do Tedo you’ll sample organic reds surrounded by steep, Unesco-listed terraces. At Real Companhia Velha you’ll learn the delicious secrets of the oldest wine company in Portugal. After that, you’ll retire to hotels nestled on wine estates, where mouthwatering farm-to-table meals are served in view of the vines.

Macs Adventure (0141 530 5452) has a seven-night self-guided Douro Valley In Style trip, including B&B, two dinners, four lunches and five wine tastings, excluding flights, from £2,395pp

Four hundred years of food, West Sweden

In 2023, Gothenburg celebrates its 400th birthday (which was actually in 2021 but, y’know, Covid). The city is a foodie hub, with five Michelin-starred restaurants – a huge number for its relatively small size – and a wealth of excellent produce on the doorstep. It also sits at the end of the foodie-focused Gotaleden Trail, a 45-mile route via dense forests, peaceful lakes, nature reserves and small villages offering tasty refuelling.

Selection of fish - Tina Stafrén

HF Holidays has a new walking trip tracing the best, and most delicious, sections. It begins in Alingsas, the “Capital of Fika”, where eating cinnamon buns is virtually obligatory. From here you’ll hike for three days; you’ll picnic by lakes, dine (and sleep) at historic Aspenas Herrgard manor, stop for lunch at the award-winning Garveriet Restaurant and eat among the 19th-century blooms at the Jonsered Gardens Café. There’s time to graze around Gothenburg. Then hop over to Hono island for glorious coastal walking, fishing heritage and super suppers at Skargardshotellet, whose motto sums up the whole trip: “Really good ingredients served in a lovely environment in a relaxed way.”

HF Holidays (020 3974 8865) has a seven-night small-group Gotaleden trip, including flights and full-board accommodation, from £2,413pp. Departs 7 September

Alpine eating, Dolomites, Italy

The South Tyrolean region of Alta Badia is almost as well-known for its food as it is for its magnificent mountains. There are two Michelin-star restaurants here (with four stars between them); due to creative collaborations, you’ll even find dishes from lauded chefs on the menus of alpine huts. It’s a truly delicious spot for a stroll.

Alta Badia - Alex Moling

Headwater’s Walking the Dolomites of Alta Badia trip ensures you’re both well-walked and well-fed. There are more than 250 miles of trails here, wending around the jagged peaks and wildflower meadows; great hikes include to the First World War tunnels at Lagazuoi, across the striking plateau of Fanes Natural Park and up to the lofty church at Santa Croce.

Your base is the family-run Ciasa Salares hotel, which has three restaurants and a reputation for creating delicious local dishes. It also has a dedicated cheese room, where you can taste 65 different Italian raw-milk cheeses, and a chocolate room, offering 120 different flavours. There’s a grappa tasting around the bonfire every Sunday, too.

Headwater has a seven-night self-guided Walking the Dolomites of Alta Badia trip, including flights, B&B accommodation, four dinners and a grappa tasting, from £2,159pp

Very Moorish, Andalucia, Spain

The Costa de la Luz is southern Spain’s least commercialised stretch of coast. There are golden beaches, white villages and craggy ridges, but minimal development and far fewer people.

Vejer de la Frontera, Cadiz, Andalucia, Spain - Getty

Pura Aventura’s new Short Walks & Local Flavours on the Cádiz Coast trip, based in the hilltop town of Vejer de la Frontera, explores this region via gentle strolls, with a foodie focus. Indeed, you’ll get stuck in right away with a tapas and sherry tour around Vejer. Over the following days you’ll walk – sometimes alone, sometimes guided – via rugged cliffs and the coastal forests of Alcornocales Natural Park.

Along the way there’s time to try wine and olive oil with a boutique producer, eat the legendary red tuna of Barbate (where it’s been fished for centuries), join locals for a home-cooked lunch and enjoy a special Vejer tasting menu. You’ll also have a private tour of ancient Cádiz, where it would be rude not to order a platter of pescaíto frito (fried fish) too.

Pura Aventura (01273 676712) has a seven-night Short Walks & Local Flavours on the Cádiz Coast trip, including B&B accommodation, hybrid car hire, two lunches, one dinner, sherry tasting and winery visit, excluding flights, from £1,650pp