'I think next week' - Klopp on Salah's return

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah's is "on the way back" and could return from injury next week, but will not be fit to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Salah scored on his first game back from a hamstring problem sustained on Egypt duty at the Africa Cup of Nations against Brentford two weekends ago, but missed Sunday's Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea with a fresh issue.

"I don't think Mo is too far off but he will not feature tomorrow," Klopp said in his pre-match news conference on Friday. "From there, we have to see.

"I think next week at any point it is possible [he could play]. I think he's on the way back definitely, but not there yet."

Klopp has also been offered a boost with key players retuning to training and recovering from illness. It is possible he will field a less youthful side after hinting he would rotate his in-form youngsters.

"Darwin [Nunez] and Dom [Szoboszlai] trained yesterday with the team so we have to see how they react.

"Wataru [Endo] and Robbo [Andy Robertson] didn't but we hope they will join in today.

"Lucho [Luis Diaz] is fine and Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] is fine. Macca was ill for one and a half days and Robbo had the same thing but hopefully that didn't spread."