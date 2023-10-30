I like to think Matthew Perry was optimistic when he died

No drugs were found at Perry’s home when he died - Getty

The way we react to the loss of a talent like Matthew Perry can be oddly selfish – even childish. “Oh, but I loved him!” we all cried when we heard the news on Saturday. As though that was what was unfair about the Friends star drowning in his hot tub at just 54; as though we were the ones being robbed.

I can’t help thinking that reaction is significant in terms of understanding the kind of pressures Perry was under while he was alive. Addiction is, of course, complicated, and in his autobiography last year the actor characterised himself as an alcoholic-in-waiting from the age of 14. But if there’s one thing you learn from interviewing famous people from every walk of life, it’s that you have to be freakishly thick-skinned to enjoy that level of success. Maybe even just freakish.

I’ll never forget what his co-star, David Schwimmer, told me in 2011: “I really believe that as an actor you should be constantly studying other people, but celebrity had the absolute opposite effect on me. It made me want to hide – to run away and hide.”

He may have meant that literally, but plenty who felt the same found different ways of hiding: through sex, drugs, booze or all three. When, as a young journalist, I was sent to ‘babysit’ a very drunk George Best for another newspaper he was contracted to, I was surprised by how quiet and introverted the footballing legend was in the rare moments he was sober.

He may have had the weakness in his DNA coding or whatever addiction specialists tell us, so that when it came to alcohol his ‘pilot light’ was always on, but it was clearly fame that made the fire take hold. For him and for his mother. Because it’s a profoundly unnatural state to find yourself in. Because most human beings simply aren’t equipped to deal with it.

I was reminded of Best when I read some of Perry’s last interviews yesterday. The black humour he enjoyed, lapping up the laughter right up until the end. Recalling someone administering CPR on him for five minutes, the actor had said: “If I wasn’t on Friends, would he have stopped at three minutes?”

Then there was the optimism. Because as anyone who has ever been close to an addict knows, their particular brand of optimism is so dazzling it can win everyone over, convince anyone this is it: the new chapter.

I like to think Perry was optimistic when he died. No drugs were found at his home and according to the actor he’d been sober for some time, so I hope that after his Saturday game of pickleball and a burger at The Apple Pan – the best place in LA – he died, despite everything, looking forward to the rest of his life.

