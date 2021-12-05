Think you know Wichita news? Take our weekly quiz to see how you stack up (Dec. 5)

Welcome to the Wichita Eagle News Quiz. Each Sunday, we’ll update this quiz with a look back at the week’s news.

This past week, certain food was recalled at a Dillons store, a Kansas legislator was arrested and a local venue owner wants to try something new.

Test your knowledge! Here is this week’s Wichita Eagle News Quiz:

1. A new study recommends that Century II be replaced with a new convention center. Who paid for the study?

City of Wichita

Visit Wichita

Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce

Kansas Department of Commerce

2. A lawsuit filed by the wife of an injured Wichita police officer against a local car dealership has been settled. What Wichita dealership was sued?

Rusty Eck Ford

Car Max

Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac

Super Car Guys

3. Dillons issued a recall for certain food sold on Thanksgiving and Black Friday at a Wichita grocery location. What was recalled?

Romaine lettuce

White onions

Eggs

Fresh beef, pork and poultry

4. Prison officials are suspending visitation at a Kansas prison, pointing to the high number of vacancies among its correctional officers. Where is the prison located?

Lansing

El Dorado

Ellsworth

Hutchinson

5. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that two Kansas universities are in violation of a new state law on religious or medical exemptions to federal COVID vaccination mandates. Name one of them.

Wichita State University

Kansas State University

Pittsburg State University

Fort Hays State University

6. Kansas legislator Aaron Coleman is again in trouble with the law. What is the most recent change against him?

Domestic battery

Shoplifting

DUI

Vandalism

7. The owner of the Cotillion ballroom wants to try something new at an upcoming show. What is it?

Make all seats reserved

Not serve alcohol

Require proof of booster shots

Offer free pizza

Answers (for Nov. 28 quiz):

A gallery of staff portraits

Knolla’s

East

All of the above

A deer

Bob Saget

Football