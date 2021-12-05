Think you know Wichita news? Take our weekly quiz to see how you stack up (Dec. 5)
Welcome to the Wichita Eagle News Quiz. Each Sunday, we’ll update this quiz with a look back at the week’s news.
This past week, certain food was recalled at a Dillons store, a Kansas legislator was arrested and a local venue owner wants to try something new.
Test your knowledge! Here is this week’s Wichita Eagle News Quiz:
1. A new study recommends that Century II be replaced with a new convention center. Who paid for the study?
City of Wichita
Visit Wichita
Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce
Kansas Department of Commerce
2. A lawsuit filed by the wife of an injured Wichita police officer against a local car dealership has been settled. What Wichita dealership was sued?
Rusty Eck Ford
Car Max
Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac
Super Car Guys
3. Dillons issued a recall for certain food sold on Thanksgiving and Black Friday at a Wichita grocery location. What was recalled?
Romaine lettuce
White onions
Eggs
Fresh beef, pork and poultry
4. Prison officials are suspending visitation at a Kansas prison, pointing to the high number of vacancies among its correctional officers. Where is the prison located?
Lansing
El Dorado
Ellsworth
Hutchinson
5. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that two Kansas universities are in violation of a new state law on religious or medical exemptions to federal COVID vaccination mandates. Name one of them.
Wichita State University
Kansas State University
Pittsburg State University
Fort Hays State University
6. Kansas legislator Aaron Coleman is again in trouble with the law. What is the most recent change against him?
Domestic battery
Shoplifting
DUI
Vandalism
7. The owner of the Cotillion ballroom wants to try something new at an upcoming show. What is it?
Make all seats reserved
Not serve alcohol
Require proof of booster shots
Offer free pizza
