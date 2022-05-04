Think you know the Kentucky Derby? Test your knowledge with this quiz.

It’s the “fastest two minutes in sport,” “The Run For the Roses,” everyone’s favorite, and perhaps well-known, horse race in America: The Kentucky Derby.

The 148th running of the Derby is taking place this Saturday, and at full capacity for the first time since 2020. The Derby is an event with rich history; of course, anything spanning nearly two centuries would be.

So how much do you know about the Derby? Test your trivia chops by taking our quiz.