Think you know Kansas City news? Take our weekly quiz and see how you stack up (Nov. 10)

Welcome to the new Kansas City Star News Quiz. Each Wednesday, we’ll update this quiz with a look back at the week’s news.

This week, the Kansas City Council rescinds its mask order, a Kansas lawmaker is ordered to get a mental health exam and two Kansas City Royals get an award.

Test your knowledge. Here’s this week’s Kansas City Star News Quiz:

If you don’t see the quiz, click here.