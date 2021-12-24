Think you know Idaho news? Take our weekly quiz and find out (Quiz-mas Edition)

‘Twas the quiz before Christmas,

Where we give you a voice

To show your news knowledge

Via multiple choice.

Sorry. That’s as festive as we can manage after a long month of omicron coverage, holiday shopping and egg nog chugging. You’ve been equally as busy no doubt, but hopefully you’ve had time to scan a few headlines. Ready for the quiz? If you can’t see it on your screen below, you may need to turn off your ad blocker. You can also find the quiz here. Good luck, and here’s wishing you a merry Christmas and a relaxing holiday weekend.