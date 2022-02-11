Think you know Idaho news? Take our weekly quiz and see how you stack up (Feb. 11)

Super Bowl weekend is almost here. That’s Super Bowl LVI, for those who are counting. And that’s 56, for those who don’t know their Super Bowl-ese, er, Roman numerals.

Perhaps you’ll be among the 31 million Americans betting on the game. That’s fine, but before you wager your mortgage on how long the singing of the national anthem will be, why not bet on yourself? By taking the Statesman’s weekly News Quiz. I don’t know what number we’re up to (it’s only been in existence since July, so definitely fewer than 56). But I do know that, as always, there are only V questions. Don’t know what “V” signifies? Well, take the quiz and find out!

If you don’t see it below, you may need to turn off your ad blocker. You can also find the quiz here. Good luck!