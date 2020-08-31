Think you know everything about women’s suffrage? Here’s the history to unlearn

Time can often twist the real story, turning rumor into legend. There's plenty of "history" surrounding the 19th Amendment and the suffragists that needs to be unlearned.

Votes for all women?

The idea that all women wanted the right to vote and supported the suffragist movement is not true. There were men and women who opposed the effort.

The anti-suffragists “didn’t even need to organize. … It was ingrained in America since its founding,” said Allison K. Lange, an assistant professor of history at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston and author of “Picturing Political Power: Images in the Women's Suffrage Movement.”

It wasn’t until the Massachusetts Association Opposed to the Further Extension of Suffrage to Women was founded in May 1895 by five women that a formal opposition group was established.

The group later changed its name to the Women's Anti-Suffrage Association of Massachusetts.

By 1915, the association had nearly 37,000 members, according to the Massachusetts Historical Society. Headquartered in Boston, the group furnished material to the press, published leaflets against suffrage and coordinated with the Men's Anti-Suffrage Committee to organize rallies and maintain anti-suffrage shops in Boston.

Dignified lady or aggressive cartoon?

Lange said when Americans today think of suffragist leaders like Susan B. Anthony, they envision the formal portrait that might have been featured in history books. But most Americans in the 1800s and 1900s didn’t have that picture of her.

“Most people encountered her as a cartoon. Even though she is celebrated today, she was not 100 years ago," Lange said.

The most famous cartoon is the “Woman Who Dared,” which depicts Anthony wearing a top hat and spurs, standing in front of a policewoman, a man holding a baby, a man holding a basket of food and a crowd of women parading and campaigning for equality.

The women were portrayed as if they were ignoring their children, aggressive, masculine and ugly.

“We are still dealing with the legacy of these images today,” Lange said.

The suffragists themselves worked to carefully cultivate an image of a well-dressed, well-to-do, pretty white woman, Lange said, much like how the collective envisions them today.