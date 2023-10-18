Think you know college football? Join Week 8 of our Pick 6 prediction contest and show it

What a difference a Hail Mary makes.

Boise State’s shocking last-second loss on Saturday night at Colorado State didn’t just shake up the standings in the Mountain West Conference. It also wreaked havoc on the Pick 6 Top 6.

Three participants who were poised to have 6-0 records with a Boise State win instead dropped to 5-1 (including Statesman editor and former Boise State beat writer Chadd Cripe). And two others who were about to be 5-1 instead saw their Colorado State pick pay off into a perfect record on the week.

Here are the winning teams from Week 7, followed by the percentage of people who correctly picked them: Washington over Oregon (39%), Air Force over Wyoming (73%), Notre Dame over USC (67%), North Carolina over Miami (67%), Oregon State over UCLA (82%) and Colorado State over Boise State (21%).

Here is the Pick 6 Top 6 for Week 7. Boise State score predictions were used as a tiebreaker — with margin of victory taking precedence, followed by total points scored.

And here are the season leaders through Week 7.

Boise State is off this week, giving the Broncos extra time to stew about their hearbreaking loss. So this week’s tiebreaker will instead be the final score of the Utah-USC game. Picks this week must be submitted by 10 a.m. Mountain on Saturday. Here is a summary of the rules.

1) List your name (optional).

2) List a unique user name if you don’t want your real name used (optional).

3) List your favorite college football team (optional).

4) Pick the winners of our six games.

5) As a tiebreaker, predict the final score of the Utah-Utah State game.

6) You’ll have up until kickoff of the first game on our list to make your picks (10 a.m. Saturday).

Good luck! If the game format isn’t showing up below on your phone or browser, follow this link.