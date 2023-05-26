What do you think of the new Kansas City International Airport? Take The Star’s survey | Opinion

The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport is about to hit the three-month mark. Throngs of travelers have had plenty of time to pass through its new security lines, eat meals at its numerous restaurant options and board flights through its state-of-the-art gates. In fact, it set a post-pandemic traffic record in March, the first full month it was open.

Just how many people have had the new airport experience? “We estimate 1.3 million passengers through the security checkpoint at KCI since Feb. 28,” Deputy Director of Aviation Justin Meyer told us this week. “Looking for total passengers (arriving and departing)? Double it to 2.6 million. We’re on pace for more than 11 million total passengers at the airport for calendar year 2023, which includes January and February in the old terminals.”

That’s a lot of neck pillows and carry-ons. So now it’s time to take the pulse of the public: How do we like the all-new KCI, Kansas City?

A couple months ago, we asked Star readers who or what deserves to be honored when the powers that be decide on a name for the new terminal. While our poll wasn’t scientific in the least, its outcome wasn’t exactly surprising, though it was a little unconventional. The clear winner wasn’t a famous civic leader or celebrity, but the cuisine we’re known for around the world: Kansas City barbecue.

It’s hard to imagine how smoked meat could translate into an airport name, but it’s already part of the new terminal’s recipe. “First arrival at the new KCI,” tweeted one flyer recently. “Can confirm it smells like bbq when you deplane.”

Elsewhere on Twitter, it’s not hard to find rave reviews for the terminal. “First time at new KCI and, yup, this is fantastic,” wrote one user. “Through security and typing this tweet at Meat Mitch in 15 minutes.”

“The new KCI has one master (security) checkpoint and I’ve never had to wait more than 10 minutes,” said another.

“The myriad food offerings at the new KCI terminal is incredible,” tweeted one. “Admittedly the bar was pretty low at the old terminal with the choice between a sandwich or a can of Pringles.”

“Flew home to the new KCI Monday for the first time,” wrote a sports fan. “Seeing murals and shops represent the Current alongside teams like the Chiefs made me so happy.”

But being Twitter, there’s also griping, and a lot of it overblown. Some detractors whine about the all-gender restrooms as if they’re some far-left affront to modesty and common decency. It’s true that the nonsense culture wars deserve to be flushed down the tubes, but there’s not a thing wrong with the facilities’ thoughtful design, which gives users total privacy in individual rooms with lockable doors. There are even indicator lights to signal which ones are available or occupied. Then — as is increasingly becoming the norm at venues such as nightclubs and theaters — everyone can use the same banks of sinks to wash up.

“The confusion regarding the FULLY ENCLOSED, fully private stall, all gender bathrooms at the new KCI is astounding,” wrote one Twitter user. “You mean to tell me you can’t wash your hands next to the opposite gender? Get the HELL out of here. Welcome to the Midwest.”

You can also find constructive criticism online. “Looks nice!” tweeted one traveler. “I’m an AA guy right now. Curious why (American Airlines) did not put an Admirals Club inside new KCI. Esp since (there) used to be one in the old terminal. I think a non-airline specific lounge like a Capital One, Centurion/Escape or Priority Pass Lounge might do well at KCI.”

We’re sure our readers have their own observations about the practical, stylish and long-needed upgrades at the airport. So we’re asking for your impressions and suggestions. Go to bit.ly/StarKCISurvey (capitalization matters) to share your thoughts: What do you like? What isn’t working for you?

We’ll collect the best ideas — positive and negative — and summarize them in this space. Lend your voice and help Kansas City keep its airport on a flight path into the future.