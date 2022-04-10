‘They think it’s a joke:’ Police warn Bluffton teens of dangers of latest TikTok trend

Cecilia Valencia has lived in the Farm at Buckwalter neighborhood in Bluffton for three years and said it’s typically quiet, if not for the latest TikTok trend.

The trend involves using Orbeez, an absorbent water bead, as makeshift bullets in a toy gun. Kids film themselves shooting at property and people as part of the prank and then post the videos online. Last week, Valencia said, her 14-year-old son was walking to the park with friends when two teenage boys on a golf cart began shooting. Her son ran home.

“He came inside and said, ‘somebody is shooting,’” Valencia said. “I said, ‘oh my God, shooting? What do you mean?’”

Her son’s friend was hit in the face with one of the pellets. The girl is fine, she said, but Valencia’s primary concern is for the friend’s younger brother who usually tags along with them and is around 7 years old.

“It didn’t seem as bad as it sounds, but definitely it is concerning,” Valencia said. “It’s playful and everything, but when you think of everything that has been going on with schools and shootings I think it is giving the wrong idea to kids.”

Valencia did not report the incident to the police but said her husband was able to catch up with the teenagers and called the neighborhood’s security. Her son has been “hesitant to let loose” in the neighborhood in case he sees the other kids again.

“It can definitely grow from there if we don’t stop it,” Valencia said.

The Bluffton Police Department has documented at least 10 incidents of the TikTok challenge, according to Lt. Christian Gonzales, a spokesperson for the department. Those incidents have taken place near the Mill Creek and Cypress Ridge areas.

“Somebody could be severely injured from doing this, there’s also legal repercussions,” Gonzales said. “It’s pretty stupid to follow. None of this is healthy or going to be a positive thing for you.”

No injuries were reported to police in Bluffton, he said, but there was minor damage and some cars were hit. Some kids are freezing the water beads to make them harder, he said. If anyone is caught shooting the beads with the toy guns, Gonzales said, they could face criminal charges.

The so-called Orbeez Challenge isn’t unique to Bluffton. People in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina have reported getting shot at with the beads.

“They think it’s a joke, so we need to have good judgment because they’re going to be arrested on the spot once we find out who does it,” Gonzales said. “It’s a serious matter; there’s other games you can play that are safe.”