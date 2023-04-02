We Think JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does JD.com Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2022, JD.com had CN¥42.4b of debt, up from CN¥13.8b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has CN¥220.0b in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥177.6b net cash.

How Strong Is JD.com's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that JD.com had liabilities of CN¥266.6b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥54.6b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥220.0b in cash and CN¥26.7b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥74.5b.

Given JD.com has a humongous market capitalization of CN¥472.6b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, JD.com also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Even more impressive was the fact that JD.com grew its EBIT by 444% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine JD.com's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. JD.com may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, JD.com actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing Up

While JD.com does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of CN¥177.6b. And it impressed us with free cash flow of CN¥36b, being 260% of its EBIT. So we don't think JD.com's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that JD.com is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

