The best internet speed tests

Whether you’re struggling with lagging internet speeds or curious to know how your internet provider stacks up, it’s impossible to know just how fast your internet speed is without using a precise test. Top-quality internet speed tests can clear up any confusion quickly and easily.
Check out the following internet speed tests to learn more about your upload and download speeds, as well as other exciting information about your internet connection.
SpeedOf.Me
SpeedOf.Me is an HTML5-based speed test that’s lightweight and designed to replicate real-world browsing and downloading conditions — it does so by requesting a series of files of increasing sizes and recording the speed of the download. The test tracks real-time info on downloads, uploads, latency, and other info like your IP address, server location, and more. You also have a history section where you can compare records of your tests to chart changes, and a share section to easily share on Facebook or Twitter.
Rather than selecting a location, the website calculates the quickest and most reliable server from 116 available servers, and all files are downloaded and uploaded in sequence — rather than simultaneously — to imitate real internet browsing conditions. It’s not only the prettiest speed test around; it provides the best data and features for a single visit. The site does require you to accept cookies before beginning, but some of our other picks do not.
TestMy.net
If you’re looking for a test that offers more data than the average speed test, TestMy.net runs a series of examinations and provides a lot of useful comparison data. When you first begin, you will have options for testing download, upload, combined, or just latency. Choose what you are interested in, and the test will automatically run — then provide you with detailed charts on exactly how you performed.
The test can also show how speeds compare to others in your city, the world average, the U.S. average, and so on. Results can be saved for future use as well. If these numbers are a little unfamiliar to you, there’s also plenty of documentation and easy-to-understand guides that can help you better identify what the problem is with your internet connection.
Speedtest.net
Ookla’s bandwidth diagnostic software shows up on a number of the other speed test sites listed here, but the most full-featured iteration of the test is on Speedtest.net, which is owned by Ookla. The tech used here is both intelligent and speedy. It picks a nearby server (out of a list of more than 1,000), runs a full test, and returns information on upload and download speed, latency, and packet loss.
You can fill out a survey after the test, answering questions about the claimed speed of your ISP and monthly connection costs. This survey allows Ookla to amass an impressive database of consumer connection information, viewed and broken down by region — in the U.S., there are significants variable in internet speed — on its NetIndex site.
Internet Health Test
Do you want a complete look at how your Internet speed performs when it’s pushed? The Internet Health Test takes longer than other web-based tests, but that’s because it’s comprehensive. The test runs your connection through a gauntlet of servers and infrastructure to see how it does in a variety of situations.
Don’t worry so much about the average speed here — it’s probably lower than your other tests. Instead, look at the different configurations run to see how well your connection did in various server arrangements. If you want to dive in, you can compare this to how you usually use the internet to see your expected speeds based on your typical activity, but that could take some research.
Note that the website has clarified its privacy policy and reserves the right to keep all test data for publishing studies. If you want to learn more about the organization behind the test, you can visit the nonprofit Code for Science & Society.
Fast.com
Fast.com is an online speed test from Netflix. The site uses a simple interface and launches a speed test automatically. When the test is over, the site will display your current speed in Mbps.
Of course, Netflix mainly intends this for people who want to test if their current speed can handle Netflix content, especially high-def and 4K (even on your PC) content, which may benefit more from higher download speeds. You don’t have to use the test to determine if you can stream content from Netflix without buffering. We recommend this test if you want a fast and reliable option and don’t need additional information about latency data.
Note that the language option in the upper right covers a surprisingly large selection of languages around the world but isn’t especially useful unless you choose the Show more info option after the test to look at the details.
Google Fiber Speedtest
Google’s speed test comes as part of its Fiber services, but it’s not an advertisement: Anyone can use this swift little speed test, and since it comes from Google, it’s no surprise that the test is accurate and efficient. It’s one of the fastest speed tests we’ve ever tried, clocking in around 10 to 15 seconds for the full test. When finished, the analysis provides information about download and upload speeds as well as ping.
In the upper right corner, it tells you the server to which you are connecting. You can click on Learn more to see what kind of performance you could expect from Google Fiber and how it compares to your current speed. If you want a rapid and accurate test, give this one a try.