The best internet speed tests

Whether you’re struggling with lagging internet speeds or curious to know how your internet provider stacks up, it’s impossible to know just how fast your internet speed is without using a precise test. Top-quality internet speed tests can clear up any confusion quickly and easily.

Check out the following internet speed tests to learn more about your upload and download speeds, as well as other exciting information about your internet connection.

SpeedOf.Me

SpeedOf.Me is an HTML5-based speed test that’s lightweight and designed to replicate real-world browsing and downloading conditions — it does so by requesting a series of files of increasing sizes and recording the speed of the download. The test tracks real-time info on downloads, uploads, latency, and other info like your IP address, server location, and more. You also have a history section where you can compare records of your tests to chart changes, and a share section to easily share on Facebook or Twitter.

Rather than selecting a location, the website calculates the quickest and most reliable server from 116 available servers, and all files are downloaded and uploaded in sequence — rather than simultaneously — to imitate real internet browsing conditions. It’s not only the prettiest speed test around; it provides the best data and features for a single visit. The site does require you to accept cookies before beginning, but some of our other picks do not.





TestMy.net

If you’re looking for a test that offers more data than the average speed test, TestMy.net runs a series of examinations and provides a lot of useful comparison data. When you first begin, you will have options for testing download, upload, combined, or just latency. Choose what you are interested in, and the test will automatically run — then provide you with detailed charts on exactly how you performed.

The test can also show how speeds compare to others in your city, the world average, the U.S. average, and so on. Results can be saved for future use as well. If these numbers are a little unfamiliar to you, there’s also plenty of documentation and easy-to-understand guides that can help you better identify what the problem is with your internet connection.





Speedtest.net

