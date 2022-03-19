Here’s what you should do if you think you have injured your shoulder

Q. Last weekend, I was playing with my Labrador when she lunged for a toy and threw my right shoulder backwards. I had an immediate sharp pain in the front of my shoulder. Since then, I have trouble raising my arm over my head and rotating it inwards. I went to Urgent Care where X-rays showed no fracture. I was given a sling and told to see a doctor if it didn’t get better. I am worried that I have injured my shoulder. What do you think is wrong and what is my next step?

A. There are four muscles in the shoulder that converge to form a tendon on the top of the shoulder that allow you to rotate the arm. This tendon is known as the rotator cuff.

The most common portion of the tendon that is injured is the one that allows you to elevate your arm overhead and rotate it outwards. Symptoms of rotator cuff tears include weakness, limited motion, and pain (especially at night). I recommend that you see an orthopedic surgeon to have your shoulder examined.

Since X-rays only reveal bone injuries, an MRI scan may be helpful in revealing injuries to the soft tissues such as the rotator cuff and Labral cartilage. If a large tear is found in a younger individual, particularly in the dominant shoulder, surgery may be necessary to restore good function. Partial tears, strains, and mild instabilities may be dealt with successfully with a rehab program.

Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send your questions to HarlanS@baptisthealth.net